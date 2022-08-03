Why Phaedra Parks of RHOA decided to write a book

Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is preparing to write her own book, which is reportedly a self-help guide. The jack-of-all-trades has lived a busy life, including several careers. Therefore, it is safe to say that she has some tips that she can share. Fans will soon be able to read Phaedra’s book and are looking forward to when she finishes writing it.

Bravo fans had a love-hate relationship with Phaedra after she was fired from Bravo in season 9. Viewers of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” remember that she spread lies about Kandi Burruss through Porsha Williams. At the time, Phaedra vowed that she would never be filmed by Bravo cameras again. However, the lawyer changed his mind when it came to the trip “Real Housewives”. Phaedra returned to her former state, sharing her wisdom with other women. It didn’t hurt that Phaedra’s witty witticisms were still a success.

According to Page Six, Phaedra will talk a lot about her “depression” after leaving the franchise. The mother—of-two’s goal is to help others suffering from depression so they can switch sides after living with mental health problems. Phaedra told the publication that the book will be partly a memoir and partly a meditative guide, and that she will share the affirmations she used throughout her journey. Viewers recently saw her share a Bible verse with other women on RHUGT after a hard day, and it seemed to comfort her. Phaedra said that when she left the show, it was a “dark time” for her. She also noted that she had post-traumatic stress disorder due to participation in the series.

It seems that Phaedra’s time in The Real Housewives of Atlanta could have been a little traumatic towards the end, but the 48-year-old is very excited about releasing her own documentary work. Fedra starred in the franchise for seven seasons in a row, and many fans perceived her departure as a loss. The audience was delighted to see her in the newest spin-off “Bravo”, and are glad that she is doing so well. Phaedra is convinced that the power of prayer and positive thinking has helped her overcome her problems, and she hopes that her book will resonate with others.

Although fans of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” may not see Phaedra with a peach in her hands, they were glad that she was back at least for a moment. After the release of her new book, subscribers will be able to read some of Phaedra’s personal stories. She hopes to help those who need help the most and eliminate mental health problems.