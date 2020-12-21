Why ommy Shelby is the best main character

Two of the central Peaky Blinders characters who run The Shelby Company Limited are the brothers Tommy and Arthur. The couple is constantly at the center of all great decisions. However, Tommy is considered the best.

Is he a good leader?

At the head of the Shelby family of Peaky Blinders, and the company itself is Thomas Shelby. While there were some initial disagreements as to who the leader was and in what direction they were headed but Tommy He gives off that aura of leadership.

Are you attentive to the ladies?

From his looks to his charm, it’s not hard to understand why women are drawn to Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. He doesn’t exactly go out of his way to sleep with every woman he comes across, but he has a lot of connections.

Intimate connection with Polly

They might not always agree, but somehow, that’s what makes the relationship between Tommy Shelby and Polly Gray so perfect in the Peaky Blinders series.

The pair balance themselves and sit at the head of Shelby Company Limited with pride. Polly has to put Tommy back in line when he goes out, while Tommy will always do his best to take care of Polly and make her feel appreciated in Peaky Blinders.

Is always calm

Peaky Blinders’ Tommy Shelby is capable of nasty things and loses his temper from time to time, but most of all he finds his impressive composure when placed in high pressure situations.

In Peaky Blinders, Tommy Shelby is a leader and in a role like that, you have to be ready and willing to make big and delicate important decisions at all times and the viewers have been able to see it.

Tommy Shelby is calculated, cold, and can read the room better than anyone on the Peaky Blinders show, and that says a lot about his intelligence and other qualities that make him arguably the best character on the series.



