Why Nose’s Dream Can Destroy Captain America’s Shield in the Finale

In Avengers: Finale, Thanos confronts the Avengers in the Battle for Earth, destroying Captain America’s vibranium shield with his double-edged sword. Although vibranium is susceptible to damage, it is considered the most durable material in the Marvel cinematic universe. The fact that Thanos has enough power to hit with vibranium is a testament to the power of the Mad Titan, but more importantly, the weapon itself.

Although the origin of the sword is unknown, the obvious strength and qualities of the blade give a clue to its composition. As described in Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos summons the Dwarf King Eitri to create the Infinity Gauntlet on Nidavellir. Nidavellir, one of the Nine Worlds, is a neutron star that serves as a home for dwarves and the origin of Uru, a metal ore unique to this kingdom. Mjolnir, Thunderbolt, and Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet are forged from Uru. Ore resembling a stone with obvious metallic properties, Uru can also be filled with magical energy.

Although the sword may have been made from Uru, it does not seem to have been created by the dwarves of Nidavellir. After receiving the gauntlet from Eitri, Thanos no longer uses the dwarves, killing them and leaving behind only Eitri and the dying star. This indicates that Thanos was looking for other ways to make his sword. The artifact may have a design of the same type as the weapon featured in Thor: Love and Thunder, a Necromech wielded by Gorr, the Butcher God. Or perhaps it was even conceived by the Celestials. Both scenarios confirm the noticeable power of Thanos’ sword. The Mad Titan didn’t just damage the shield, he destroyed it.

How strong is Thanos’ sword compared to other MCU weapons?

Thanos is portrayed as one of the most powerful villains of the MCU. However, without the sword, Thanos is vulnerable. In Infinity War, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy almost defeat Thanos on the planet Titan. However, when Thanos is armed with a new blade in the Finale, he becomes almost invincible. The sword provides versatility in both defense and offense. The double-sided blade of the weapon allows it to easily parry at close range, and the central handle allows you to deliver swirling blows from a long distance. He deals with Iron Man and Thor relatively easily before defeating Captain America (armed with a shield and Mjolnir). The sword withstands repulsor blasts, lightning caused by Mjolnir, and Thunderbolt strikes. The energetic and durable composition of the sword of Thanos could be cosmic in nature, obtained from the Celestials. Beings who are known to have the ability to shape matter itself, it is likely that the Celestials will create an instrument capable of surpassing the best that the Nine Worlds have to offer, even Uru and Vibranium.

Thor: Love and Thunder introduced All-Black, another formidable weapon capable of killing gods. Necromech was once the property of Knull, the god of symbiotes. The blade also gave its owner the ability to summon objects, weapons, and ghouls shrouded in darkness. Given All-Black’s abilities, it would be interesting to see how this weapon behaves in a duel with Thanos’ double-edged sword. Since Gorr, the Butcher God, has been defeated, and Necromech has now been forged into Mjolnir (thanks to Dr. Jane Foster), it is unlikely that this duel will take place.

Despite the damage inflicted by Thanos’ blade in Avengers: Finale, the franchise’s most dynamic weapon remained intact. Thor is supposed to return, presumably with Mjolnir and Thunderer. Cap’s new shield will be known again in Captain America: The New World Order. In addition, with the return of Wakanda filled with vibranium in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it is possible that the Avengers villain in the 5th phase of the MCU and beyond will still use weapons capable of fighting even the most powerful heroes of the Earth.