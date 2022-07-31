Why Nick Fury didn’t participate in the Civil War (and whose side would he be on)

Why Nick Fury wasn’t in Captain America: Civil War is a question that has been haunting the MCU since 2016, but it can be answered for both plot and behind—the-scenes reasons. While “Captain America 3” could only be a Steve Rogers story, Marvel eventually signed Robert Downey Jr. for a role in a movie that would become an Avengers-level event. The Civil War comics arc served as a source of inspiration for the film, and almost every Avenger in the MCU was involved in the film, not to mention the MCU debuts with Black Panther and Spider-Man.

The scale of “Captain America: Standoff” could not be compared with any other previous MCU solo films. The story took place in many different places, countries and governments around the world wanted the Avengers to react to their actions by signing the Zakovian Agreements, and even the reclusive Wakanda entered into discussions. With so much at stake for the Avengers and the rest of the world, it made sense to involve so many characters in the Civil War, and the only absentees that could easily be explained were the absence of Thor and the Hulk, who were both off-planet.

For this reason, it was hard not to notice the absence of Nick Fury in the “Civil War”. Fury was behind the initiative of the Avengers, and even after the team was taken away from the Shield, the character of Samuel L. Jackson continued to be a reliable friend of Stark, Rogers, Romanoff and others. The Civil War took place two years after Captain America: The Winter Soldier on the MCU timeline, which means that by the time of the conflict between Iron Man and Captain America, the Shield was no longer there. However, the scene of the rescue of the helicarrier in “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” proved that Fury and Maria Hill were still active, which makes their absence from the “Civil War” even more strange, although logically this could be explained by the fact that Fury was busy destroying the remnants of HYDRA. However, the writers and directors of “Civil War” believed that the presence of Nick Fury in the film would raise many more questions — questions that “Civil War” would not have time to answer. Nevertheless, it is interesting to analyze how different a Civil War involving Nick Fury would be and which side he would choose in the conflict, if at all.

Why Nick Fury didn’t participate in the Civil War

During an interview in 2016 (via The Los Angeles Times), “Captain America: Civil War” screenwriters Christopher Marcus and Stephen McFeely said that Nicky Fury was not in the film because “there were too many options.” The writers also added that they did not want Fury to “take sides” and that Fury had no place in the universe to make such a choice. The writers also mentioned how “Civil War” was going to prove to Fury whether Nick Fury’s “kids” could handle the situation without him—which they clearly didn’t. It is also worth noting that Samuel L. Jackson initially signed a contract with Marvel for nine films, which means that at some point the studio will have to carefully choose which films Fury will appear in. The character could then be seen during the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War, as well as in the Iron Man funeral scene in Avengers: Finale. Three years after “Civil War,” Nick Fury played a prominent role in “Captain Marvel,” the last film in Samuel L. Jackson’s original deal with pretty pictures.

Where was Nick Fury during the Civil War

From the point of view of the plot, there is little in the films that reveals exactly what Fury did during the Civil War, but it is logical that he and Hill did not directly participate in such a public event. The civil war occurred shortly after HYDRA’s influence on the SHIELD was exposed, and Fury was declared dead not so long ago. Fury, Maria Hill and other confidants were still trying to clean up the house after the events of the Winter Soldier, and there was no longer a resourceful organization like SHIELD to support them in their missions. In Age of Ultron, for example, Nick Fury could only get to the Avengers at Clint and Laura Barton’s house, and much of what was left of the Shield’s firepower was visible during the final battle with Ultron’s bots. Fury’s view of the events of the Civil War was at least partially discussed in the prelude to the official comic book “Captain Marvel”. According to the plot, Nick Fury met Steve Rogers and asked him to try to settle things with Tony Stark, which did not happen until “Avengers: Finale”.

Which side will Nick Fury be on in the civil War

In Marvel Comics’ first “Civil War,” the storyline that inspired the 2016 MCU movie, Nick Fury wasn’t so much involved in the conflict—mostly because he was already worried about Skrulls hiding in plain sight on Earth. However, it can be said that Fury was more connected to Captain America, as the former SHIELD agent allowed Rogers to use his secret bases as a hideout.