Why Netflix Removes the Elliot Page from the Show

The Umbrella Academy recently received an explosion of publicity when Juno, X-Men and Inception star Elliot Page (who plays Vanya) came out as trans.

The news became a worldwide sensation, with Page one of the most famous people to date to make such an announcement. Netflix was quick to say how proud they were of him and quickly confirmed that they would not cast Vanya again.

This immediately led to rumors that the character will be transitioning as part of the show’s narrative and now, trusted expert Daniel Richtman claims that not only will that happen, but the streaming giant is also working on a way to suppress. Elliot Page’s transition (making it look like part of the plot), although he has not offered further details.

Although we recommend taking this with a given grain of salt because it has not been confirmed, it certainly makes sense.

Presumably, the third run in the series has already been written if it will be brought before cameras in early 2021, so reworking those scripts to do justice to a transitional plot runs the risk of feeling clunky.

However, Vanya is an interesting enough character to warrant a solo spinoff, as season 2 has already laid the groundwork for development by revealing that he is trans and embarking on a relationship with a woman.

There’s a lot of interest in Page right now too, so this could be a great way for Netflix to kill some birds with the same stone.

So Netflix could ask the actor to be the center of attention to show what he can do, allow the right amount of focus on the story, and if there are Umbrella Academy fans who for some reason don’t want to see a transitional plot, they can. just suppress the story. Everyone Wins!



