Why Netflix and David Letterman Cut Parts of Kanye West’s Interview in 2019

The controversy surrounding Kanye West doesn’t seem to be ending this year. But if anyone is responsible for them, it is Ye. himself. The reason for the statement about this is Kanye’s new statements in the news. And these are not some new statements that he has made. It’s 2019, long before he got divorced. In 2019, the rapper gave an interview to David Letterman, in which he told extremely contradictory things.

The statements he made were so outrageous that Letterman and Netflix had to cut those segments. But what could Kanye say that Netflix had to delete this entire segment?

The statements made by E will shock you to the core

Recently, Ye got into the news because of anti-Semitic statements in an episode of the podcast, which was later deleted. Some reports say that his behavior was influenced by the separation he faced from his wife and children. But it goes back to 2019, when he was living the perfect life. In 2018, Netflix launched the show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” with David Letterman. Famous personalities from all over the world appeared in this show, and West opened its 2nd season.

What you see on the streaming giant is a heavily censored version of the interview. That’s because if Netflix had released the uncut footage, the streaming giant could have faced a lawsuit along with West. This fact came to light when live viewers of the show told about what the rapper originally said.

Ye is accused of repeating right-wing theories. For example, he said that the left considered everyone who wore a red cap with the inscription “Let’s make America great again” to be “Nazis.” Kanye West was a big supporter of former US President Donald Trump. The producer of the show Letterman’s Worldwide Pants, Inc. told The Wrap that the rapper also mentioned the alleged intimidation of Trump supporters by the left and the suppression of freedom of speech.

However, this is not the worst thing, since these were just the rapper’s political views. The real game started when he made a misogynistic statement, and not just anyone, but the world-famous singer Rihanna.

Kanye West Allegedly Accused Rihanna of Being a Victim and Belittled the MeToo Movement

Rihanna is a very favorite color singer. In her past interviews, she has repeatedly told how she has faced domestic violence in the past. Although West wasn’t joking about it, he definitely decided to blame the Diamond singer for her experience. He said Rihanna must have faced abuse because she may have done something to “deserve” what happened to her.

He reached the limit when he made another controversial statement about the popular “MeToo” movement. Ye even mentioned one of his musician friends who apparently got a “MeToo-ed”. According to Daily Best, West reportedly continued by stating that he could be “MeToo-ed.” Saying that he was hinting at the power structure in Hollywood that was behind the MeToo campaign.

The edited interview resulted in most of his story being about his Yeezy brand. Today, the brand itself seems to be in danger, as major brands such as Adidas and Gap have severed ties with it. The rapper was also banned from using various social networks, such as Twitter (he safely returned to the platform now run by Elon Musk) and Instagram. It affected his business so much that his billionaire status dropped to millionaire.

Do you think Netflix should release the original version of Kanye West’s interview? Comment on your thoughts below.