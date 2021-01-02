Why Negan shouldn’t stay alive for next season

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) served as The Walking Dead’s main antagonist from the end of the sixth season to the end of the eighth season. Some would say that he is indeed still a bad guy, but during seasons nine and ten there is no doubt that he is beginning to redeem himself very slowly.

Love him or hate him, Negan is one of those incredible characters on The Walking Dead, one who has been marred with extreme violence, cruel twists, and obnoxious behavior. He has killed, threatened and scammed his way through life, and there have been times when it seemed his death was completely inevitable.

After making his presence known by taking out some of The Walking Dead’s fan favorites in a seriously grotesque way, Negan takes Daryl hostage.

Placing him in a small cell, naked and alone in the dark, he forces Daryl to eat dog food and listen to the same song over and over again while showing him photos of his dead friends. When Daryl tries to escape, he beats him up, then forces him to clear the Sanctuary and run with the walkers at the base entrance.

However, Daryl never breaks down and is always thinking of a way to break free. However, his treatment at the hands of Negan is one of the toughest moments of season seven of The Walking Dead, further demonstrating the threat he poses and that he is willing to do anything to attract people to his side. .

Still, to date, The Walking Dead’s most shocking, bloody, and violently exaggerated death sequence, the disappearance of Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) are now part of television legend. First, kill a defiant Abraham, then kill Glenn when Daryl falls out of line.

Abraham’s death is cruel enough, killed in front of his current and former girlfriend, as well as his best friend, Eugene, with whom he had properly reconciled after their recent fight. But Glenn’s death is the next level: Beaten to death in front of his pregnant wife after trying to steer his friends away from the conflict. Some fans of The Walking Dead have yet to get over the scene, for obvious reasons.

While most fans of The Walking Dead tend to remember the murder of Abraham and Glenn as Negan’s worst act, there is one aspect of his character that buries under all the horrible things he’s done.

As the leader of the Saviors, Negan alienated women from their partners and declared them his “wives,” promising protection and safety to their loved ones in exchange for their company and loyalty. Every time one of them tries to get back to his partner or escape, Negan burns his loved one (like Dwight) and threatens to kill their families if they don’t follow his rules.

Negan has done a lot of terrible things, and he may be turning a new page as The Walking Dead enters its final stretch, but it’s clear he still has a lot to answer for.



