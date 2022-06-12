Why Morpheus and Trinity look different in the Neo modal matrix

Trinity and Morpheus look different in the introductory part of The Matrix Resurrections, and the reason lies in the modality of the Neo Matrix. More than 18 years after the “Matrix Revolutions”—60 years in the universe—viewers returned to the Matrix to follow Neo and other iconic Matrix characters again, except that not everything looked the same as before. Neo will once again embark on a journey of self-discovery, and this is the key not only to the plot of the film, but also to explaining why some characters and events in the “Resurrection Matrix” are different.

After the end of the “Matrix Revolutions” Neo reached a truce between people and machines, it seemed that peace would finally reign both in simulation and in the real world. However, now that people could leave the Matrix and leave freely, the machines faced the problem of a power outage. This was the cause of the civil war of machines, a scenario that prompted the Analyst and his faction to come to power with a plan for a new version of the Matrix. At the center of this plan were Neo and Trinity, who, when placed together in a Matrix under certain circumstances, were able to generate much more electricity than other people.

Now Neo was once again enslaved inside the Matrix, but the subconscious of the Chosen One was strong enough to begin to develop an escape plan. This is how the modal module Neo’s Matrix appeared — a sandbox program in which it was possible to launch new “characters” and events. Neo couldn’t access his memories, but he could still subconsciously run a simulation that resembled his story in the first Matrix movie. That’s why “Matrix Resurrections” begins almost one-on-one with a replay of the opening scene of “Matrix”. However, considering that even Neo himself was not sure what his memories meant, this subconscious modal simulation did not fully correspond to how everything happened in the Matrix — therefore Trinity looked different, why Smith and Morpheus played the same program, and why Trinity’s struggle with agents went wrong, as in the “Matrix”.

As in The Matrix, Neo again doubted his reality due to the constant feeling that something was wrong. The same feeling was transferred to his modal simulation of the Matrix, and even Bugs could understand that something was wrong. The story of The One and how Neo and Trinity ended the war remained famous for 60 years — and watching this slightly different modal expression, Bugs and her team were sure that Neo was asking for help. Thus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Morpheus, who was supposed to take Neo out of the Matrix, was the personification of Neo’s cry for help.

The plot of Matrix Resurrections is meta on many different levels, but paraphrasing the introductory part of The Matrix with a different Trinity and a new Morpheus really works for the story. In a sense, Neo shot an unsuccessful remake of the first film “The Matrix” inside his modal. The distinction between what is real and what is not, and the feeling that something is wrong, was the central theme of The Matrix and its sequels, and they could not be absent from The Resurrection Matrix.