Why Miss Marvel’s “X-Men” Teaser Can’t Be Another Fake

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Episode 6 of “Miss Marvel”

While the finale of “Miss Marvel” presented a major hint about the future of the X-Men, this will in no way be another fake like what has been seen in past projects. After significant changes in the abilities and origin of Miss Marvel, the finale of the 6th episode gave the last disclosure of Kamala Khan’s abilities, causing a lot of noise. Given everyone’s knowledge that the X-Men are inevitable for the MCU, it wouldn’t make much sense for this new joke to be just another distraction.

In episode 6, “Miss Marvel”, Kamala Khan saves the day by protecting her friend Kamran, as well as protecting innocent lives from his uncontrollable forces. A week later, Kamala’s brilliant friend Bruno informs her that he needs to tell her something. Kamala and Bruno have worked together in previous episodes to determine the source of her light-based powers that come from the Nur dimension. However, it has now been revealed that the reason only Kamala can access the force through her bracelet is because of her unique genes: “… like a mutation.”

In combination with the theme from the animated series “X—Men 97”, which is briefly played in the background, it can be assumed that Miss Marvel is a mutant, and not a non-human, as in the comics. As a result, this means that Kamala is the first officially confirmed mutant on Earth-616 MCU. While Evan Peters’ Quicksilver from Fox’s X-Men films appeared in WandaVision, it turned out to be a fake when it was revealed that he was just an actor named Ralph Boehner, under the control of Agatha Harkness. Similarly, Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier was featured in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although he was from another universe and was quickly killed by the Scarlet Witch.

KVM should devote itself to uncovering “X-Men and Mutants”

Instead of giving fans another X-Men-related joke that won’t go away in the end, the confirmation that Kamala Khan has mutated genes seems much more authentic. This is something that can and should be developed further when the rest of the X—Men and the world of mutants eventually arrive in the MCU – hopefully soon. Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and the X-Men franchise back in 2019, it seems it’s finally time to start paving the way for the integration of Marvel’s vast collection of mutant heroes.

Although Kamala Khan has become the first mutant, it is certainly unexpected, but it is a very exciting sign that the MCU is preparing for more substantial ties with mutants than ever before. In addition, it will be very difficult to turn Kamala’s X-gene into a fake later in the future. Fortunately, revealing the finale of Miss Marvel seems like an important step forward in the right direction for the X-Men.

Do you want more articles about Miss Marvel? Check out our main content below…

