Why Michael Bay’s Transformers Movies were So Popular (Despite the Fact that they were Bad)

Michael Bay’s Transformers films have been almost universally criticized over the years, but despite everything, they remain incredibly popular. Bay’s cinematic franchise “Transformers” turned out to be phenomenally successful, taking 13th place among the highest-grossing series of all time. Both “Transformers: Darkness on the Moon” and “Transformers: The Age of Extermination” have grossed more than $ 1 billion each, and the inexorable force of cinema is not going to slow down: the seventh part of the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts franchise is due to be released in 2023. Despite this, many of Michael Bay’s “Transformers” films were so poorly received by critics that they almost turned into a joke. However, there are several reasons why each new installment continues to defy the odds and fill movie theater seats while being torn to shreds by critics.

Michael Bay was first asked to direct an adaptation of Hasbro’s Transformers in 2005, and his vision was published in 2007 and received lukewarm reviews. Despite a solid box office of $ 700 million, “Transformers” scored only 58% in the ratings of the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and each subsequent sequel, except for “Bumblebee”, was rated even worse, and “Transformers: The Age of Extermination” and “Transformers: The Last Knight” were at the very bottom of the rating. the trunk with 17% and 15% points, respectively. Many critics over the years have disagreed with the increasingly lazy dialogues of the cinematic franchise, the formulaic plot, the childish toilet humor, the smug execution time and the tedious repetitive action.

Despite all this, Paramount is so confident in the future success of the franchise that the untitled prequel “Transformers” received the green light for 2024 even before “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” has a full trailer, and Michael Bay’s films are a huge factor in this confidence. Bay may have taken a beloved property and turned it into pure chaos at times, but he also managed to create a cinematic franchise that still resonates with children as much as the iconic transformers toys that first appeared in the 1980s. Not only that, Bay also used groundbreaking effects to bring Autobots and Decepticons to life in a way that was really exciting and gave real meaning to the term “blockbuster” back in 2007. children and adults can enjoy themselves without investing too much in them — a fact that exactly confirms why Bay’s “Transformers” films were so popular at the box office.

Transformers films have several other advantages, including the fact that they have always been released a couple of years apart. The premiere of the film “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” took place in 2009, two years after the release of the first film, and two years after that the film “Transformers: The Darkness of the Moon” was released. Without having to adhere to the MCU-style release pattern and release several films a year, Michael Bay was able to create hype around the next part of the franchise every time, and also allowed the critical detractors of each film to move on to another scapegoat. .

Thus, Bay’s Transformers franchise has created a solid back catalog of masterpieces with bad reviews that have collected dollars at the box office. Bay’s “Transformers” aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel—far from it—but they certainly provide a bombastic action based on computer graphics that clearly retains appeal to a wide audience. As a result, the quality of the intellectual property of Transformers, combined with Bay’s maximalist direction, ensured the popularity of his Transformers films, despite the fact that they are essentially poor examples of filmmaking.