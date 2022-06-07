Why Michael B. Jordan and Larry Harvey allegedly broke up a year later

What once seemed like an ideal and successful relationship with great potential is now over after a year and a half of dating Michael B. Jordan and Laurie Harvey. Although fans may be unhappy with the breakup, both stars are reportedly going through it pretty hard too. After Harvey’s famous father Steve Harvey spoke out about ending the relationship, the alleged reason for the breakup has now been revealed.

You may wonder why, if both members of the relationship are depressed by the breakup, they break up altogether. Sometimes everything has to end, whether there is still love or not. Apparently, this is true in the case of Michael B. Jordan and Laurie Harvey, at least for now.

According to People, an internal source close to Laurie Harvey said the two stars are in two different places in life and want different things right now. While Michael B. Jordan may have been preparing for the next step in a relationship, Harvey wasn’t ready to commit at this stage of her life. Here’s what the source claims:

She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael’s a great guy. She’s sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she’s moving on.

No matter how sad it is that two people who love each other are no longer together, and the heartache that this can cause one or more parties, this reason makes complete sense. Lori Harvey is only 25 years old, which is a whole decade younger than Michael B. Jordan.

Although for some couples the age difference of ten years may be insignificant, especially if the younger person is at least thirty, for others it can be quite detrimental. Lori Harvey is at the beginning of her career and feels what she wants her life to be, and although Michael B. Jordan most likely has a big career ahead of him; he had 10 years more than Harvey to understand exactly what he wants from life.

Over the years, there have been many Hollywood couples that fans have loved together, and almost as many who just didn’t work out. I mean, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder are still the ultimate players for some fans, and that relationship ended almost 30 years ago, and Ryder has been happily collaborating for over 10 years.

While Michael B. Jordan and Laurie Harvey have now broken up, the love they reportedly still share may be the reason for a revival in the future, as it is absolutely not unheard of for famous couples to return decades later when everything is fine for them. to be together. Harvey supposedly continues to live his life, but fans are probably still hoping that the former couple will pull out Bennifer 2.0 and reunite somewhere in the future when their life goals coincide.

For now, however, Michael B. Jordan currently has an explosive career that he needs to focus on to help heal his heartache. He has a bunch of projects coming out next year; most recently, fans with a Netflix subscription could watch him in the newest, long-awaited season of Raising Dion on the streaming platform.