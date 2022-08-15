Why Megan Fox Fans Think She and Machine Gun Kelly Broke Up

Ever since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly made it official as a couple more than two years ago, people haven’t been able to take their eyes off them. From the intimate rituals of drinking MGK and Fox’s blood to the racy magazine covers and her claims that she brought it to life as a child, the two seem to have a bond that is really unlike anything else. Given all this, it would seem that it would take something pretty serious to ignite speculation about a breakup, and it turns out there are several reasons why fans think that the actors of “Midnight in the Millet” could break off their engagement. Let’s look at the evidence:

MGK and Megan Fox were absent from Each Other’s Instagram

The last joint photo of the couple on Megan Fox’s Instagram page was published 11 weeks ago, which is uncharacteristic for the actress, who is known to enthusiastically respond on social networks about her fiance Machine Gun Kelly, who proposed under a banyan tree in January. mattered to the couple. Since then, she has shared several solo photos — fans are convinced that this is “content for single girls” — and in her last post, published a week ago, there are several racy shots of her and Kourtney Kardashian at a SKIMS photo shoot.

MGK’s Instagram tells a similar story, as the last photos he shared with Megan Fox were taken six weeks ago, when the couple showed off their double pink hair. It was around the same time that the video showed Machine Gun Kelly smashing a glass of champagne over his head, which caused a bloody mess. Since then, the rapper (real name Colson Baker) has shared footage from his tour, lots of photos with his daughter, and even a video with the mayor of Cleveland, who announced August 13 as Kelly Machine Gun Day in the actor’s hometown. .

Rumors on social networks are spreading rampantly

There is no official confirmation from the couple, but speculation on social networks is everywhere, and many supporters of this theory point to their lack of public ingratiation with each other as proof. In any case, everyone has their own opinion:

Megan Fox broke up with MGK??? I love it for her on August 13, 2022.

Rumors about the breakup of MGK and Megan Fox have been circulating for a couple of weeks, in fact, since about the time when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson announced their separation after nine months. Are fans projecting Davidson’s problems onto his buddy? Or is it a situation of “where there is smoke, there is fire”? Some Twitter fans are calling it the end of an era, or at least the end of a season.:

With rumors reaching a climax on social media, it seems that the couple will have to respond sooner rather than later, especially if the assumption of a breakup is not true. The longer they go without public declarations of love or sultry photos of the two, the more people will start to believe the rumors.