Why MCU Loves Movies More than Other Eternal

The Eternals introduced a new team of 10 superheroes, although not all of them reached the end, and although they all play an important role in the story, the Marvel cinematic universe seems to prefer Kingo. The MCU continues its expansion now that Thanos has been defeated and the original Avengers team is over, and Phase 4 introduces new concepts, events, and characters, including a new superhero team in Chloe Zhao’s The Eternals.

The Eternals are a group of synthetic beings created by the Celestial Arishem the Judge, who centuries ago sent them to Earth to protect it from Deviants, their evil brethren. Once the Deviants were defeated, the Eternals remained on Earth, waiting for a sign to return “home” and helping humanity develop, but they were not allowed to interfere in their conflicts. The paths of the Eternals diverged and reunited many decades later after the death of their leader Ajak (Salma Hayek), the return of the Deviants and the rapid approach of an apocalyptic event called “Emergence”. The Eternals found out the truth about their origin and mission on Earth, which helped the Heavenly Tiamut to be born, which would lead to the death of the planet, and joined forces to prevent this – but not all of them took part in it, and Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) decided to return to his life as a movie star.

While they were separated, each member of the Eternals tried their best to merge with people, and Kingo decided to do it by becoming a movie star. Since Eternals do not age, Kingo posed as his male descendants with the same names, thus forming a family acting dynasty of Bollywood. Of all the members of the Eternal, Kingo is the only one who leads a social life, but despite the fact that he loves humanity, he did not want to save the Earth. The last time the audience saw Kingo, Arisham took him along with Cersei (Gemma Chan) and Fastos (Brian Tyree Henry) to judge their actions and whether people are really worthy of salvation, but the MCU did not forget about him. as there were references to him in other MCU works.

When will Kingo return to the MCU?

Kingo is mentioned in the 2nd episode of the TV series “Miss Marvel” when Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) drinks coffee with Kamran (Rish Shah) and unites their love of Bollywood. Kamran asks Kamala if she is in love with Kingo and they both tell that their mothers are his big fans and Kamran’s mother is still in love with Kingo Sr. In addition, a photo from the filming of the second season of “Loki” showed a poster of one of Kingo’s films of the 1970s. Since Kingo is the only Eternal who is a public figure (although his true nature is unknown to the world), it makes sense that he is the only one mentioned in other MCU works, but it’s still a bit strange that Marvel shows so much love for only one Eternal. The Eternals ended with two major events: the birth of Tiamut (which was stopped by the rest of the Eternals, but still had serious consequences) and the abduction of Kingo, Cersei and Fastos by Arishem, but neither of them has been mentioned since the Eternals were released.

“Eternal” ended with a double cliffhanger: Arish took with him those who were on Earth, and the rest (Tena, Druig and Makkari) faced Eros/Starfox (Harry Styles), Thanos’ brother and comrade Eternal, so even though there has been no sequel, it has not been confirmed, the MCU will have to reunite with them at some point to answer all the remaining questions. So Kingo will surely continue to appear on posters and possibly in a clip of one of his films in one or more upcoming MCU projects, but he won’t appear properly again until “Eternal 2”.