Why Masters Of The Air hasn’t been released for so long

Masters of the Air has been in development for many years, so why did it take Tom Hanks’ production company Playtone so long to release the long-awaited mini-series? “Lords of the Air”, considered an addition to the award-winning films “Pacific Ocean” and “Brothers in Arms”, is a military drama set during World War II and tells about the actions of the “Mighty Eighth” of the US Air Force. The miniseries is largely based on the book by Donald L. Miller’s 2007 “Masters of the Air: American Bombers who Waged an Air War against Nazi Germany.”

Masters of the Air will center around one of the longest military campaigns of World War II, described in Miller’s book as a strategic “war within a war”. The series will feature all stars, including Elvis star Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Elliot Warren, Rafferty Lowe, Anthony Boyle and Ben Radcliffe. Produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, it will be the third World War II miniseries the duo have filmed together following the success of their blockbuster Save Private Ryan.

The passage of Masters of the Air seems to take longer than originally thought. Rumors of a mini-series appeared in 2012 and were confirmed by HBO in 2013. Apple made a deal with Spielberg and Hanks in 2019 to take on the project instead of HBO, which previously distributed Band of Brothers and The Pacific. The cast was arranged for Masters of the Air, which will consist of 9 episodes and reportedly has a production budget of $250 million. Despite this, the mini-series has not yet materialized. This failure may be due to a change in the filming schedule in England due to COVID-19 and problems with one of the high-ranking directors of the mini-series.

As with many projects in the film and television industry, the COVID-19 virus stopped the production of actors and film crews around the world for a long time. Masters of the Air was no exception when filming had to be suspended in July 2021 due to positive test results for COVID-19. Another potential factor in the series’ delay is that it was announced that “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga would be shooting several episodes for AppleTV+, but Fukunaga has since been implicated in several sexual harassment allegations.

It took almost 10 months to shoot the films “Brothers in Arms” and “Pacific Ocean”. If the production of Masters of the Air began in February 2021, albeit with a pause due to COVID-19, it would mean that the mini-series could be released later in 2022. The release date of AppleTV+ has not yet been set, and is based on Cary Joy Fukunaga. recent scandals, streaming platform may delay announcement. Dee Reese, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck were also involved in filming episodes of The Lords of the Ether, but it is unknown how far Fukunaga had progressed in the process of his three episodes before the aforementioned scandals broke out, and how long it will last. in the end, it cost the studio.