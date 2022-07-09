Why Marvel’s GOTG Sequel May Not Come Out (but Should)

Marvel’s soulful adventure game Guardians of the Galaxy absolutely deserves to continue, but thanks to Square Enix’s sale of most of its Western developers, it could become the first and last chapter of this iteration of Star Lord and his team. The publisher recently sold Eidos-Montreal, Marvel’s GOTG developer, along with other developer companies Embracer Group, as well as several major gaming IP’s such as Deus Ex, Tomb Raider and Thief. While Embracer has teased plans for remakes and sequels of classic Square Enix games, the GOTG sequel is more in doubt.

Since Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was a licensed game from Marvel Comics, the new publisher may have to renegotiate the license agreement. Despite the high quality and mostly positive reviews, sales of the game also did not meet Square Enix’s expectations. The end of GOTG has set the stage for an exciting new take on the Guardians that hasn’t been shown in movies or games before, but it remains to be seen if a team of losers can beat the odds again and get a video game sequel.

Many fans doubted Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, in part because of the lowered expectations of Marvel’s Avengers published by Square Enix. Fortunately, Marvel’s GOTG has avoided many of the Avengers’ mistakes by focusing on a strong single-player campaign rather than a confusing live-service multiplayer game like the previous licensed game. Marvel video games need distance from the MCU, and GOTG and Avengers have unfortunately benefited from the popularity of the cinematic universe at the expense of their own original stories. However, unlike Marvel’s Avengers, Marvel’s GOTG eventually went beyond the team’s film version.

Marvel’s GOTG Has Turned Into Something More Than Just Earning Money in the MCU

Although the original cast of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy looked like a reworked version of the team from popular movies, by the end of the game it had successfully stood out. The game introduced Adam Warlock, one of Marvel’s most powerful heroes, and adapted a key storyline for a messianic comic character. In the comics, Adam Warlock encountered the Universal Church of Truth and its leader Magus. He later found out that Magus was his own corrupted future self.

In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the Universal Church of Truth was used as the main antagonist, and Magus was reinterpreted from the time-traveling Adam Warlock into the suppressed dark half of Warlock. Marvel’s GOTG anticipated the playable Adam Warlock for a potential sequel, and also introduced a new version of the 1970s Guardians of the Galaxy character Nikki Gold, who is now seen as a surrogate figure for Peter Quill’s daughter. The game included branching variants in its story, adding elements of The Guardians of the Galaxy version of The Telltale Series to combat those who eclipsed Marvel’s Avengers.

Despite the laudable achievements, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was far from perfect. Players who hadn’t progressed far in the plot might have been put off by what seemed to be a fan version of the films made by The Guardians by James Gunn. Although the lack of a real-time endgame allowed Eidos-Montreal to focus on high-quality single-player mode, the combat was noticeably clunkier than in other games of the same generation. Graphical glitches, especially in the numerous sliding sequences in the game on steep slopes, negatively distinguish Marvel’s GOTG from more advanced AAA games.

“Guardians of the Galaxy 2” should be released

Many fans and reviewers have found that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy has enough guts to make up for its shortcomings. Star Lord’s performance in the video game was better than in the MCU, thanks to his dynamic arc and excellent character development. The genuine connections created by the team, combined with the immersive episodes of crowds in the middle of a battle, gave the game the unpretentious charm of an 80’s action movie. As was the case with the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, the game exceeded the expectations of many players, demonstrating the ability of the losing team to succeed, no matter what.

Since the ending of the game set the stage for a new chapter for the Guardians, whose list added Nikki Gold and Adam Warlock, most would assume that the sequel was a win-win option, before the sale of Eidos-Montreal to its new parent company. The game has established itself as something more than just earning money on a popular IP address, and fans are eager to see more heroes (as well as minor characters such as Cosmo, the psychic of the Soviet dog). Marvel’s GOTG sequel is well deserved, but fans may have to set realistic expectations. It’s entirely possible that the Embracer Group will probably focus on reviving dormant franchises like Deus Ex and Legacy of Kain instead of continuing a licensed game like Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which could leave Star-Lord’s debut album a one-hit wonder.