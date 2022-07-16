Why Marvel stopped numbering sequels after “Iron Man 3”

“Iron Man 3″ marks a historic moment in Marvel history, as for several reasons it is the last numbered sequel to the MCU. “Iron Man 3” chronologically follows the films of the same name “Iron Man 2” and “Iron Man”, but other films of the first phase of the Marvel cinematic universe, such as “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger”, will have sequels with more creative titles. However, there are several good reasons why Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios changed this formula after Tony Stark’s last solo film, Iron Man 3.

Released in 2013, Iron Man 3 is Marvel Studios’ first Phase 2 film after The Avengers, which was the culmination of Phase 1, bringing together Tony Stark, Steve Rogers, Bruce Banner, Thor, Clint Barton and Natasha Romanoff. the battle with Loki. Phase 1 includes solo films for each of these characters, except for Hawkeye, who is briefly introduced in Thor, and Black Widow, who appears in Iron Man 2, which is also part of Phase 1. After Iron Man 3, each Phase 2, 3, and 4 avoid the conventional naming of numbered sequels, and the Steve Rogers sequel is called “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, as opposed to “Captain America 2” in what will turn out to be a massive MCU change.

“Iron Man 3” represents the last remnants of the first phase of Marvel Studios, as the MCU was still creating its formula after the huge success of “The Avengers”. Phase 1 is Marvel’s least unified phase, as Kevin Feige lacked full control, and some films, such as The Incredible Hulk, were co-created with other film studios. Since Iron Man 3 was released when superhero films were still evolving from the era of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and FOX’s X-Men films into the modern MCU, it makes sense that it has a more generic name in keeping with naming traditions. time.

How the New MCU Naming Conventions Reveal Each Movie’s Connections to Marvel Comics

The evolution of Marvel cinematic universe movie titles also shows a stronger emphasis on using comic book references after Phase 1. By using titles like “Captain America: Standoff” or “Thor: Ragnarok” that specifically reference classic Marvel comics, Marvel Studios shows that this is drawing inspiration from the works of Stan Lee and the authors famous comic book authors. This is part of a marketing strategy to create a buzz around the next adventures of heroes such as Captain Marvel, Black Panther and the Hulk, and it also explains why Iron Man 3 is the last numbered sequel to the MCU.

Subtitles also make it easier for viewers to keep track of Marvel movies. If “Avengers: Finale” were simply called “Avengers 4,” it might alienate some potential viewers who might think they need to watch “The Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” to enjoy the movie. Thus, titles that reference the plot of the film, such as Thor, related to the catastrophic event Ragnarok in Thor: Ragnarok, are much easier to understand. “Iron Man 3” reflects the bygone era of Marvel Studios, when Phases 1 and 2 of the MCU did not fully define the identity of the MCU, and Kevin Feige did not start using existing comic book titles as movie titles to create hype.