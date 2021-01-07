Why Lucifer and Chloe will be together in season 5

The Netflix streaming platform still owes the eager fans the second wave of episodes of season 5 of the diabolical series Lucifer, which they have been waiting for several months.

Let us remember that the first part of the fifth season of Lucifer, hit the fan screens on August 21, 2020. Since then, after consuming all the episodes in just hours, fans have been asking for more.

The discontent has been made known through social networks, since it began in 2021 and they are still waiting for the second part of season 5 of the infernal series.

And it is that while anxious fans await the arrival of new episodes, they keep theorizing about the death of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) or that of his beloved Chloe Decker (Lauren German), or if they will finally get together romantically.

On the latter, Lucifer’s co-executive producer, Mike Costa, referred in an interview about Lucifer and Chloe’s love destiny in the rest of season 5 of the series that will hit the screens sometime in 2021, when he is he asked about the matter. This is what the showrunner replied:

“… There is much talk on television about the problem of Moonlighting. You spend years of will, don’t you, and finally, they get together (Lucifer and Chloe), and then, that ruins the show? Does it end the show when all the tension, the conflict and the two protagonists are together? ”

“And we talk about it a lot. Because obviously if you watch LUCIFER, we’ve had a lot of stops and starts of Lucifer and Chloe feeling like they’re coming together, and then something happens that pulls them apart. And we finally feel like, look, we’ve made fun of the audience with this enough. ”

“We’re just going to put them together. And we have enough faith in our characters, and in the stories of the world that we’ve built, that the union of Lucifer and Chloe won’t feel like the end of the show. “