Why Liverpool Fans Should Go to The Non-League “M58 Derby” This Weekend

The World Cup will continue this weekend, but if you need to top up your usual dose of live football, there are plenty of games to watch on Merseyside.

If you visited our latest selection of games over the weekend, then you were treated to an 83rd-minute winner from Mo Touray, which took Marine to the third round of the England Trophy.

The Mariners pulled out Marske United in the next stage.

Let’s hope this week’s selection produces a similar belated drama!

Weekend match

Bootle vs Skelmersdale United (Northern Premier League, West)

Where?

Berry Street Garage Stadium — 4 Vesty Rd, Bootle, Merseyside, L30 1NY

When?

Saturday, November 25 – beginning at 15:00.

How much?

8 pounds for adults, free for children accompanied by adults

There is only one point between Bootle and Skelmersdale United in the Northern Premier League West.

For what has been dubbed the M58 Derby, Skelmersdale will take a short road trip to Bootle’s Berry Street Garage Stadium, located near Aintree Racecourse.

The visitors, led by Richard Brody, have lost their last four matches, but showed promising signs in the second half of their last defeat to Workington.

Both clubs faced managerial changes at the beginning of the season.

However, unlike Bootle, Skelmersdale was forced to switch as Paul McNally left for City of Liverpool after being promoted in the summer.

Meanwhile, young right-back Sean Wilson has moved to Skelmersdale after leaving Liverpool in the summer.

Bootle’s campaign so far has been equally tumultuous.

Brian Richardson’s sacking was followed by the appointment of the former Tranmere defender (and former Liverpool youth) Steve McNulty, after which the Bucks survived the subsequent rebound, but were knocked to the ground by five consecutive defeats in October.

Five points in the last three games have given Bootle some breathing space, but Saturday’s match against Skelmersdale remains vital nonetheless.

Here is a list of all games involving Merseyside teams in the non-league pyramid this weekend:

(All games kick off at Saturday 3pm unless stated)

National League North

Kettering Town vs. Southport

Scarborough Athletic vs. Chester

Northern Premier League

Premier Division:

Marine vs. Hyde United

Warrington Town vs. South Shields

Stalybridge Celtic vs. Warrington Rylands

West Division:

Prescot Cables vs. Macclesfield

Widnes vs. Kidsgrove Athletic

Mossley vs. City of Liverpool

Ramsbottom United vs. Runcorn Linnets

Edward Case Cup 3rd Round

South Liverpool vs. AFC Blackpool

Pilkington vs. Ashton Town

North West Counties Football League

Premier Division:

Litherland REMYCA vs. AFC Liverpool

Burscough vs. Prestwich Heys

Vauxhall Motors vs. Avro

Bury AFC vs. Lower Breck

First Division North:

Garstang vs. FC St Helens

First Division South:

New Mills vs. Ashville