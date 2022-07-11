Why Kevin Smith Thinks Galactus Is the MCU’s Next Big Evil

With larger-scale plans for the franchise still in question, Kevin Smith believes Galactus will be the next big evil of the Marvel Cinematic universe. First launched in 2008 with the Iron Man movie, the ongoing comic book franchise has seen a variety of comic book villains come and go in their various releases, some of which include Red Skull, Loki, Ultron, Mysterio, and Vulture. The first three phases of the MCU, collectively known as the “Infinity Saga”, gradually made Thanos the main threat to the world in his hunt for all the Infinity Stones to wipe half of the universe off the face of the earth.

Although Thanos initially succeeded in his plan in Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos will meet his end in Avengers: Finale, while the titular superhero team successfully cancels his flick and reclaims the universe. As the franchise moves forward with phase four and heads into the multiverse, viewers continue to ask questions about who will be the next big evil of the MCU. While many theories have been put forward, one iconic comic book fan has his own ideas about who could be the next major threat to the franchise.

During a conversation with Forbes, Kevin Smith shared his thoughts on the future of the MCU. When asked about who will be the next big evil for the franchise, Smith named Galactus as the likely main villain, explaining that the likely reason for this is the upcoming arrival of the Fantastic Four. See what Smith said below:

“Well, there’s a part of me that feels Galactus because they want to bring FF (The Fantastic Four) in a big, bad way. But I don’t know, man. Now they have enough characters that maybe — I’m not alone in this. It doesn’t look like a hot look, but it looks like Secret Wars is coming. I felt like the closest we ever came to Secret Wars was Captain America: Civil War, where it’s like: “Look at this. Heroes fight heroes. This is crazy. It’s like something out of a comic book.” But I don’t know, man. In a world where they are creating a multiverse, how far away is someone like Beyonder? How far is the idea of you? Have you all been brought to this place away from Earth where no one will get hurt, and are you all going to fight each other to the death? It’s just the magic of cinema. Maybe Galactus is on the way to this, or maybe someone is on the way to Galactus, because Galactus, in terms of the threat of the end of the world, such as Thanos, is about as big as in Marvel.This is a character who eats all his life. lanets, something like the end of the world.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and introduced in The Fantastic Four #48 of 1966, Galactus was introduced as a villain who received cosmic abilities that allowed him to devour entire planets to maintain his life. In the comics, the character is often accompanied by a messenger who brings warnings about their impending doom, and also prepares the planet for Galactus to devour it. Galactus has been praised as one of the most important villains ever created, namely for his more complex motives of wanting to survive rather than committing his actions out of a real evil desire.

Galactus was previously adapted for the big screen in the film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, although he was criticized for changing the character to just a cosmic hurricane cloud. As Smith notes, since the Marvel Cinematic universe intends to introduce the Fantastic Four, and the upcoming film will focus on the team, as well as John Krasinski’s brief appearance as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness, the door is open. open to Galactus, who will be the next big evil of the MCU. While some point to the exploration of the Celestials by the Eternals as another indication of the arrival of Galactus, the reported major plans of Jonathan Majors Kang the Conqueror will surely make many wonder which of the two will be the next Thanos.