Why Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Steph Curry, Jimmy Fallon and Others Are Accused in The Same Lawsuit

Over the past few years, the public has witnessed the growth of NFT, digital assets that mean ownership and are based on blockchain technology. Non-refundable tokens have caused a real stir in the technological and financial worlds: some find them brilliant, while others consider them a collective nuisance. Nevertheless, they received considerable resonance, and some celebrities even began to promote them. However, this fact is at the center of a lawsuit involving Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Fallon and others at a time when the value of tokens is falling.

The court document in question alleges that the A-listers received hidden payments for representing the NFT of the Bored Ape Yacht Club from Yuga Labs, according to Deadline. There is a long list of defendants in this case, which includes Stephen Curry, Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Madonna, Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon, Serena Williams, DJ Khaled and Paris Hilton. Other names have been named, such as music industry bigwig Guy Osiri, who is considered the head of the alleged business scheme. Universal TV was also involved in the situation, and when asked for an answer, a company representative said it was not its policy to comment on legal matters. According to the application:

During the Class Period, the Defendants participated in a plan, scheme, conspiracy and course of action, according to which they knowingly or negligently participated in actions, transactions, practices and business lines that acted as fraud and deception against the Plaintiffs and other Class members. … In truth, the Defendants-Executors and Osiri used their connections with MoonPay and its service as a secret way to compensate the Defendants-Promoters for their promotion of NFT BAYC, without informing unsuspecting investors.

It is also claimed that the corporate strategy of BAYC NFT includes “the use of insidious marketing and advertising activities of celebrities from the list of the best who receive high compensation (without disclosing such information).” At the same time, the company will obviously try to convince potential investors that over time they will receive significant financial benefits. For example, Jimmy Fallon promoted the company during the release of the “Evening Show” more than a year ago, and also claimed to be a client himself.

In addition, the lawsuit alleges that Yuga Labs worked with Guy Osiri’s cryptocurrency brand, Moonpay, to pay high-class specialists. And at the same time, the head of Hartbeat Productions, the founder of Goop and others will continue to promote the brand and will not disclose how much they are allegedly paid.

This latest legal situation followed a lawsuit filed in November involving the aforementioned Golden State Warriors player embroiled in a lawsuit involving Larry David, recently divorced Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. The statement concerned their business relationship with the now-defunct cryptocurrency firm NTX, as all the stars promoted the company in one form or another. It was claimed that each of them received good compensation, but at the same time investors suffered significant losses due to the collapse of the company.

Other stars also had problems with digital tokens. In 2021, Miramax Films sued director Quentin Tarantino for trying to create an NFT for his “Pulp Fiction” script. The lawsuit later changed when it was settled, and Tarantino and the studio decided to collaborate on this and other projects in the future.