Why Kenan Thompson is Still Excited before every new season of SNL Even after Almost 20 Years

There’s no time in my life when I don’t remember Kenan Thompson being on Saturday Night Live. For comparison, I’m 23 years old, and Thompson has just started his 20th season in a classic sketch show. As the SNL prop continues his run, he talks about how he’s still excited about each season, even after all this time.

At the beginning of the 48th season, with a stellar list of presenters and musical guests, Thompson again does what he does best: makes us laugh. This season, the comedian and the rest of the returning SNL cast were also joined by several new faces, which shook up the show a bit. During a conversation with People, the longtime actor talked about what it’s like to be on the show for so long.

It’s always new every time. It’s exciting. It’s very interesting to find new, fun things, especially when you’re at a later age.

From his first sketch, where he got punched in the face, to years of classic impressions (such as Charles Barkley and Steve Harvey), and his hilarious roles in original sketches, such as “What Happened to It,” Thompson has always remained relevant. SNL. Every season brings new funny sketches and impressions. That’s one of the reasons the comedian stayed on the show for so long, he said.:

[My] Season 19 I’m looking for a character. There’s always something to do, and if I’m not bothering anyone or anything, and they keep calling me, like, what should I do. Tell them no?

Many longtime SNL stars left the show after season 47. Among them were Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and Chris Redd, as well as three others. However, Thompson said he plans to stay on the show until the 50th season, which is two years away.

Everyone has their favorite generation of the Saturday Night Live show, and everyone knows that sooner or later their favorites will leave. However, Thompson stayed. Joining the cast in 2003, he was at the time of Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Jason Sudeikis, Kristen Wiig, Andy Samberg, Jay Pharoah, McKinnon and many others.

Thompson is not only the record holder for the longest participation in the cast, but also explained in an episode of the Smartless podcast that he was the first hired actor who was born after the premiere of the show back in the mid-70s. . Like all of us who grew up on SNL, he looked up to people like Eddie Murphy. However, he said that if he could use someone from the SNL alumni in his last episode, it would have to be Cherie Oteri, who participated in the show from 1995 to 2000.

It makes me happy that Thompson still enjoys being on Saturday Night Live, because a lot of people, including me, like to watch him on this show. Like me, I think many viewers really don’t remember the time without him in the TV program. You can watch Thompson and the rest of the SNL cast every Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC or with a Peacock subscription.