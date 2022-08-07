Why Kelly Clarkson’s Legal Battles with Brandon Blackstock’s Family Will Last Another Year

As the saying goes—and Kelly Clarkson’s 2011 hit— what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, and if the singer is ever able to free herself from the legal battles that are being waged with the Blackstock family, she must be damn near indestructible. Since filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2020, the former voice coach has been in and out of court, resolving several controversial issues with her now ex-husband. Even after Clarkson’s divorce was finalized in March 2022, issues remain unresolved; however, it is the litigation with her former father-in-law Narvel Blackstock that will extend the litigation until 2023, which means that she will spend four calendar years on it.

In September 2020 — just a few months after Kelly Clarkson filed for the dissolution of her seven—year marriage to Brandon Blackstock – a major lawsuit was filed against her by Starstruck Management, Narvel Blackstock’s company, alleging that the American Idol winner owed millions of dollars in unpaid commissions. for her work on “The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” She, in turn, filed a counterclaim, claiming that her husband and father-in-law acted on her behalf as unlicensed talent search agents, which made their oral commission agreement “unenforceable.” Two years later, it seems no progress has been made, as The Sun reports that the next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 27, 2023.

As the battle between the two sides continues for another year, a new judge, the Honorable Wendy Chang, has been appointed to the case. In March, she will hear a status conference on the suspension “pending resolution of the dispute before the California Labor Commissioner,” according to the website, which has reportedly seen court documents that were filed in Los Angeles.

Starstruck Management Group said that Kelly Clarkson owes them “at least $5,430,122.54 in settlement fees” after violating her verbal contract, according to which she must pay the company 15% of all commissions. Nevertheless, the singer made several serious accusations against the Blackstocks in her labor petition, not only stating that Brandon and Narvel acted illegally as her agents, but also accusing them of providing false information and charging her “unfair fees and compensation” for their allegedly illegal services.

Therefore, she not only says that she does not owe them money, but also asks Starstruck Management to return to her the amount they earned through her work, including all contracts, commissions, fees and other profits received from her work. .

The last couple of years have been tough for the talk show host, she has been fighting with her ex-husband over everything from custody of their two children to the division of assets and surveillance cameras at her ranch in Montana. The judge assigned to the case of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock was actually asked to delay his retirement because there were still “problems that need to be solved.”

It is not surprising that the singer "Stronger" decided to take a step back from "The Voice" to spend the summer with her children, Remington and River Rose, especially since the Kelly Clarkson show, which will return this fall, is expecting a major update.