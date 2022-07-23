Why Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick” Almost Happened

Director Chad Stahelski explains why the film “John Wick” by Keanu Reeves almost did not take place. Reeves has always been a household name, but his resurgence in recent years thanks to the John Wick franchise has turned him into one of the most beloved stars of all time. In addition to returning to some of his most iconic roles, including Ted Logan in “Bill and Ted Face the Music” and Neo in “The Matrix: Resurrections,” Reeves helped revive action films in the spirit of “John Wick” with an R rating.

For the minority of those who haven’t seen the first John Wick, the film follows Reeves’ character after men break into his house, steal his vintage car and kill his dog, the last gift given to him by his late wife. It turns out that Vic is a famous killer who has been compared to a mythical Russian monster named “Baba Yaga”, who previously worked for Viggo Tarasov, the head of a Russian crime syndicate. Ironically, Viggo’s son is one of those who broke into Wick’s house. Subsequent films explored the underground world of murderers, and the now iconic franchise has grossed over $587 million worldwide. Nevertheless, the influential film of 2014 John Wick was almost never filmed.

This year at Comic-Con in San Diego, stuntman-turned-director Stahelski took part in the Collider Directors panel on directing in Hall H. During the event, Stahelski recalled the pitch for the action movie, which originally featured a 75-year-old man before Reeves. signed – this will be his directorial debut. The studio initially rejected Stahelski’s idea of John Wick because it wasn’t a “date movie.”

Although any movie about the death of a person’s best friend is not necessarily a “date movie,” the John Wick franchise has created its own genre of thrilling action movies. In addition to John Wick’s (uncredited) co-director and fellow stuntman David Leitch, who will helm “Explosive Blonde,” “Deadpool 2” and the upcoming bullet Train, films like 2021’s “Nobody” repeat the formula John Wick, who is gradually becoming the universe. Not only the prequel series “Continental” is in the works, but also Len Wiseman, who is shooting a female spin-off “Ballerina” with Ana de Armas in the title role.

If the first film about John Wick was shot with a budget of less than $ 30 million, then “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” received a budget of $ 75 million. The studio is now very far behind Stahelski: in the trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 4” on March 23, 2023, Reeves goes to war with the Top Table. At the end of Chapter 3, Wick suffered multiple injuries after being betrayed by Ian McShane’s Winston. Picking up where its predecessor left off, “John Wick: Chapter 4” is co-written with Shay Hutten and Michael Finch (“American Killer”), who replaced the franchise creator Derek Kolstad. Lionsgate has already confirmed the fifth John Wick movie, which many couples will definitely watch on Friday night.