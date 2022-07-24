Why Kate Moss testified in ex-Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against Amber Heard: “I know the truth”

Kate Moss, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Shutterstock (3)

Almost two months after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation lawsuit ended in his favor, Kate Moss reflected on her decision to speak out.

“I believe in the truth, and I believe in honesty and justice,” the 48—year-old supermodel told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs on Sunday, July 24, in which she briefly mentioned her ex-boyfriend. “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to tell this truth.”

The native of England, who dated the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star between 1994 and 1997, also fondly recalled their romance, noting that she even borrowed her motto “never complain, never explain” from Depp.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Moss previously testified in a lawsuit between the actor and the 36-year-old Texas native in May, noting that her ex-partner did not push her down the stairs amid rumors.

“We were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before me. There was a downpour. When I left the room, I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back,” she told the court about the couple’s vacation in Jamaica at the time. “I was screaming because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me, carried me to my room and gave me medical help. He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down the stairs.”

The Kentucky native, who communicated with Heard on the set of the 2009 film Rum Diary, sued his ex-wife for libel in response to an author’s article she wrote for the Washington Post. Actress Aquamena, who broke up with Depp in 2017, claimed in an essay that she had experienced domestic violence. Although Hurd did not name her ex-wife in the article, his legal team said there are parallels between Depp and her accusations. In the end, the jury ruled in favor of the “Dark Shadows” actor, awarding him $10 million in damages and $5 million in penalties.

“The jury gave me back my life. I am truly humbled,” Depp said in a June statement to Us Weekly after the court verdict. “My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal obstacles I would face and the inevitable global spectacle in my life, was made only after much thought.”

He added: “From the very beginning, the purpose of initiating this case was to uncover the truth, regardless of the outcome. Telling the truth was something I owed to my children and to all those who remained steadfast in their support for me. I feel at peace knowing that I have finally achieved this.”

Hurd, for her part, filed an appeal.

If you or someone you know is being subjected to domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.