Why Kardashian Fans Think Travis Barker is Creepy

Many Kardashian fans are experiencing strange emotions from Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker. Kardashian’s older sister recently married drummer Blink-182 for the third time in Italy at an intimate wedding ceremony. Travis and Courtney’s relationship is known for extreme public displays of affection, which some fans are tired of seeing. However, the newlyweds ignored the criticism and seem to be gaining strength.

Travis and Courtney are planning to build a house together, and Courtney is reportedly glad to be called “Mrs. Barker.” A lot has changed in a short time since Travis was just a neighbor and a friend of the Kardashian family. The famous family welcomed the relationship between the drummer and Courtney with open arms, with the exception of Courtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Although members of the Kardashian family may have accepted Travis into their family, many fans believe that something is wrong with him. Fans have noticed some oddities in Travis that have been scaring them for the last year and a half. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, mom Kris Jenner told Kourtney that Travis told her he moved to Calabasas years ago to be closer to Kourtney. Many fans thought Travis’ romantic gesture looked like harassment. As a result, there was a lot of discussion on social networks about the second half of “Kravis”, causing creepy vibes among many fans of the Kardashian family.

Reddit user DebateDifficult7111 started a Reddit thread discussing his thoughts on Courtney’s new husband, saying, “So just curious… does anyone else find Travis Barker reserved and weird? For example, when Chris talked about how Travis said he moved to Calabasas because he knew Courtney lived there, I was like…”. Many fans seemed to agree that Travis was giving them the creeps. Reddit user loveyourlife19 stated, “Yes, he [Travis] is definitely a creeper!” Another user, justbrowsin2424, spoke about Travis’ move to Calabasas: “They all [the Kardashians] think it’s cute and cute, but in any other case it would be considered harassment and creepy.”

The thread also had a lot of discussions about Courtney and Travis’ extreme PDA, which caused discomfort to many viewers. Among other things, Reddit user Ambitious-Food4499 admitted: “I really don’t like him [Travis], all these constant PDAs are creepy and very inconvenient to view, let them be around.” It seems that the Blink-182 drummer is making many Kardashian fans feel uncomfortable both in The Kardashians and online. However, Reddit user Randchick jokingly reminded others that Travis is not creepy, but “just a scorpion,” referring to the fact that Scorpions usually have a strong personality like Travis.

Some fans mentioned that despite the strange impression they made on them, they love Courtney and Travis together. After all, fans are glad that Courtney seems happy again, especially after the drama in the relationship between her and Scott. However, Kardashian fans still think there’s something wrong with Travis, especially considering his strange and clingy behavior towards his wife.