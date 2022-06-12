Why Jurassic World Dominion often uses animatronics instead of computer graphics

Warning! SPOILERS for Jurassic World Dominion are ahead

Jurassic World Dominion director Colin Trevorrow explained that the film uses more animatronics because the actors can interact with them. Jurassic World Dominion premiered on June 10, 2022, and is the third and final film in the Jurassic World trilogy. The Jurassic World trilogy was first launched in 2015 and became the long-awaited continuation of the Jurassic Park trilogy, which ended in 2001. “Jurassic World” follows what seems to be John Hammond’s dream of a dinosaur theme park. However, dinosaurs escape from their enclosures and wreak havoc, primarily justifying everyone’s worst fears about the park.

In the sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the dinosaurs’ home on the island of Nublar is destroyed, as a result of which they are freed to coexist with humanity. Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after the beginning of coexistence and explores this shaky arrangement and whether it can win. At the moment, the film has received mixed and negative reviews, and many believe that the franchise has exhausted itself. However, while the script and narration may not have been as well received, Dominion’s special effects and dinosaur visuals are still noteworthy.

In an interview with THR, Trevorrow explained why Jurassic World Dominion decided to use animatronics rather than computer graphics. Trevorrow explained that they create animatronics for scenes in which dinosaurs don’t run and fight. Hence, they are created for scenes like the giganotosaurus, which slowly pursues the characters of the film. The reason Trevorrow uses animatronics in such scenes is that it allows actors to interact with them, essentially creating a scene between two people, although in one of them the other actor communicates through a puppet. Check out his statement below:

“Yes. We build them for those cases when they don’t need to do something, like run or fight. That’s basically it. So they can be of a variety of sizes. We built a Giganotosaurus that slowly chased our characters. I really wanted to go back to what I did in the first movie, and to the fact that “Jurassic Park” turned out well.And there are a few episodes like this where you just listen to the characters breathing, and an animatronic follows them. We create them specifically for a scene like the scene with Laura [Dern] and the baby Nasutoceratops, which we also saw in the first scene of Bryce Dallas Howard. Animatronics give them the opportunity to interact with him as if he is another actor, because there is another performer behind him. it’s really a person and a person communicating through a puppet, which is a wonderful art form.”

The decision to use animatronics instead of computer graphics in these cases certainly makes sense. When a dinosaur is completely created by computer graphics, this limits the actor’s ability to interact closely with it. Meanwhile, the use of animatronics not only allows interaction, but also brings a human factor to the shooting. This makes scenes like Laura Dern’s scene with the baby Nasutoceratops, especially emotional and strong. In addition, these animatronics are extremely impressive. They can range from very small to absolutely huge sizes and bring an element of realism to recreating dinosaurs on the screen.

Ultimately, Jurassic World Dominion provides a good balance between animatronics and computer graphics. The decision to include animatronics where necessary was a particularly strong choice for this particular film. Now that dinosaurs are free in society, they interact much more closely with humans than in previous films. In the previous Jurassic World films, people mostly hid from dinosaurs or watched them from afar. Now dinosaurs are flying alongside their planes, running alongside their bikes, or even slowly chasing them on their travels. The storyline definitely requires a higher level of interaction between actors and dinosaurs, which makes animatronics quite necessary. Jurassic World Dominion demonstrates a strong strategy when it comes to the compromise between animatronics and computer graphics.