Why Jurassic World: Dominion has such negative reviews

Jurassic World: The first batch of reviews of Dominion is quite negative, which is why the film received the lowest score on Rotten Tomatoes from the Jurassic Park franchise. Although most of the franchise’s films have received poor reviews, they still attract a large audience and are a significant box office success.

The release of “Jurassic Park” in 1993 was met with rave reviews and a huge circulation at the box office, which made it the highest-grossing film of all time, until it was overtaken by “Titanic” in 1997. all the time, but his success set a high bar that the rest of the franchise has always struggled to meet.

So far, most reviews of Jurassic World: Dominion have been negative, but with a 39 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, that means almost four out of ten critics have given it a positive review, so there’s at least some support in smaller pockets. When it comes to criticism, writing is one of the main complaints, citing the characters’ simplistic rhythms, lack of emotion, and over-reliance on nostalgia.

– CinemaBlend

“By organizing two bland, completely unrelated storylines, Jurassic World Dominion turns all of its old characters into blank sheets of paper going through the plot development…”

– Guardian

“Extremely mediocre and meaningless, contrived and lifelessly confused to gibberish.”

– Bleeding coolness

“Jurassic World Dominion is ultimately an unsatisfactory ending for both new and old fans of the franchise with a weak script, an unspeakably long duration, a strange structure and tempo issues, while awkwardly ignoring the stegosaurus in the room.”

Legacy sequels tasked with linking the stories of several generations of the franchise are often criticized for being overloaded or distracted by the many characters and storylines they have to juggle, so it’s not surprising that the same criticism is Jurassic World: Dominion. Obviously, the character and the story are important, but the real publicity for most of the audience is the frightening chaos of dinosaurs; unfortunately, it seems that epic dinosaur action and special effects may not be enough to save the movie. Some negative reviews admit that the action is enjoyable, but claim that it does not outweigh the other problems of the film, while others claim that even the action itself is boring and unimaginative.

– San Francisco Chronicles

“The ultimate failure of Jurassic World: Dominion is not only that it depends too much on the action, but also that the action is lousy.”

– Chicago Tribune

“The action is constantly and constantly in need of the best director and editing, which enhances and sharpens our pleasant excitement, and does not dull it.”

– Vanity Fair

“Dominion basically seeks to captivate us with its indulgent 150-minute run in the hope that it will tire us out and make us think we’ve been served hearty and satisfying.”

Despite the fact that the film is sharply criticized by some critics, a number of reviews defend the film not only with warm enthusiasm. While most positive reviews don’t try to justify the movie’s “dirty” script, most positive reviews say that the returning characters and dinosaur action are enough to make it fun and nostalgic to keep fans happy.

– On-screen rant

“Jurassic World Dominion” is a confusing but hilarious conclusion to the Jurassic Park sequel trilogy, in which franchise themes, characters and nostalgia close in.”

– Central Bank OF the Russian Federation

“An improvement over the last part of Jurassic World, but the main point is still dinosaurs. To see them in all situations of the Dominion is a real pleasure.”

– Empire Magazine

“Jurassic World Dominion is a disjointed but interesting game with fun and familiar plots.”

– IGN Movies

“The successful union of tough nostalgia and new challenges in the film works in his favor, and I can’t wait to see what happens next in the franchise.”

The huge success of the first Jurassic Park movie made it difficult to compare any of the sequels, including the Jurassic World films. Based on the reviews already available, it seems fair to say that anyone hoping the franchise will meet the same level of quality will be disappointed with Jurassic World: Dominion, but for those who are just hoping to see a movie with more dinosaurs and some callbacks. Compared to other films, some critics say there is something to love about the conclusion of the Jurassic franchise.