Why Jordan Peele Fans Might Want to Go on a VIP Tour at Universal Studios Hollywood

Jordan Peele’s “No” hits theaters on Friday, July 22, but it also becomes the first film to have a permanent installation added to a major theme park on the same day. Guests of Universal Studios Hollywood, who will embark on the World Famous Studio Tour starting today, will be able to fully recreate the theme park “Claims of Jupiter”, which takes place in the film. But if you’re a serious Jordan Peele fan, you can go on the VIP Studio Tour so you can get to know everything better, because obviously there’s a lot to see.

The standard Universal Studios Hollywood Studio Tour takes guests on large trams, including brand new stunning electric trams, and the vehicle just drives past all the attractions you can see. Trams stop at key places so you can get a good look and take pictures, but you only see everything from afar, unless you jump out when you’re not supposed to. However, for a little extra money, you can use the VIP Studio Tour, which allows you to get out of the car in several places and take a closer look at it. I recently spoke with John Corfino, vice president of Universal Creative, who told me that there are many things in Jupiter’s Claim set that you won’t see from the tram, so those who get a VIP tour will get real VIP access. He explained…

When you look around, you will see a lot of posters, there are a lot of Easter eggs. There are a lot of details. One of the great things about all [Jordan Peele’s] movies is that nothing happens by mistake. We all know this from most filmmakers, but there are some who are more finicky about it than others, and there’s nothing that isn’t there. There’s a lot of everything, everything has meaning, there’s a lot of backstory. There is a whole bunch that can be collected by getting off the tram.

“The Claims of Jupiter,” set at Universal Studios Hollywood, is essentially a theme park within a theme park. In the movie “No,” “The Claims of Jupiter” is a Wild West theme park run by a former child actor played by Steven Yun. Given the attention to detail that many theme parks pay, it can be assumed that not a single detail was overlooked from this set.

And the “Claims of Jupiter” set is a perfect recreation of what was in the movie, because they were built essentially side by side. Universal Studios’ Creative Time got access to Nope from Jordan Peele so they could build the sets while the film was still being assembled.

Of course, as a Universal Studios guest who can walk around the set, you’ll end up seeing more than you’ve ever seen in a movie. You will be able to approach it from different angles and examine it much closer. And when you do, you may find little Easter eggs or other links that you’ve never seen before. Some people are likely to see the “No” set at Universal even before they see the movie, and the set may eventually reveal some details about the movie itself. “No” is in theaters now, and you’ll see “The Claims of Jupiter” on a studio tour, regardless of whether you get up close and personal or not.