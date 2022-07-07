Why Jordan Peele Calls Get Out & Note Star Daniel Kaluuya His De Niro

Jordan Peele compares his working relationship with the star of “Away” and “No” Daniel Kaluuya with the relationship of Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese. After receiving Oscar nominations for “Away” for their writing and acting work, respectively, Peel and Kaluuya began collaborating with “No” again. “No” also stars Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Steven Yun and Barbie Ferreira. “No” is Saw’s third feature after “We” of 2019.

“Away” was a breakthrough in the career of Peel and Kaluuya. Prior to “Away”, Peel was mostly known as a comedian, who played the most famous role in the sketch comedy show “Kay and Peel” together with Keegan-Michael Key. For many, it was a big surprise to announce that Peel was shooting a horror movie. Kaluuya, on the other hand, was relatively unknown before his starring role in Away. Despite having starred in his fair share of television episodes, including an episode of the anthology series Black Mirror, he was far from the widely known superstar he is now. “Away” led not only to Oscar nominations (and Peel’s win in the Best Original Screenplay category), but also really made the couple a star: Peel continued to shoot and produce other feature films, and Kaluuya continued to star in major films such as Black Panther and Judas and the Black Messiah, for which he won an Oscar for.

Now Peel is analyzing the pair’s outstanding collaboration, comparing it to the relationship between Scorsese and De Niro in a recent interview with Empire. From the very beginning of the filming of “Away,” Peel admitted that Kaluuya was a star performer. From that moment on, he knew that he would like to work with the actor on future projects. During the filming of “Away” Peel even said Kaluuya: “You’re my De Niro, man.” Check out the full Peel quote below:

“It’s so funny, but by the time I was in the middle of [filming] Away, I was telling him exactly that. I’m like [makes serious eye contact], “You’re my De Niro, man.” You’re my De Niro. I thought, “I need you to be in the future too, man!” You could just say what was in him as a performer from the very beginning. The first big film in which he played the main role, and my directorial debut was “Away”. And we became friends because we went through it together. In the beginning it seems that two people believe in each other, and by the end everything works. So I just couldn’t wait to continue this relationship and explore a whole new character with Daniel.”

Although Peel and Kaluuya have been collaborating for only a few years and they have two projects, a comparison between them and Scorsese/De Niro is still relevant. As with Kaluuya, Scorsese helped make De Niro the icon he is today. It’s hard to imagine De Niro’s career without “Taxi Driver” and “Raging Bull”. Similarly, Kaluuya’s fame is inextricably linked to his amazing game of “Away”, which in this case also became a breakthrough moment for Peel.

Let’s hope that the return of Peel and Kaluuya as co-authors in “No” will meet the high precedent set with “Away”. Since Peel has become one of the most famous horror directors today, perhaps his comparisons with De Niro open up the potential for future collaboration with Kaluuya. Peel clearly appreciates Kaluuya and makes the actor feel great. Future films with the two of them will be extremely exciting. But first, viewers should see how the two pair up with their previous collaboration when Nope hits theaters later this month.