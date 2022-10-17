Why Johnny Depp’s Acting Career is what Janelle Monae Aspires to

Janelle Monae told why Johnny Deep‘s acting career is something worth striving for.

Janelle Monae is steadily adding to her acting resume. But compared to other musical stars who have become actors, they are quite selective in choosing roles. So far, it has paid off well for Monae after she starred in several Oscar-nominated films, including “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures.” The influence on their selectivity may come from a strange place – Hollywood icon Johnny Depp. Given his long career, it makes sense. But it may not be for obvious reasons, as the “Hidden Figures” star explained why Depp’s acting career is something they strive to emulate.

The “Glass Bow” actor spoke about his career aspirations at the BFI London Film Festival (via THR). While fans compared their career path to such pop culture icons as Whitney Houston and Janet Jackson, Monae said that their acting goals are more in line with Depp’s goals. The actor explained how the chameleon-like career choice of the Oscar-nominated actor influenced his acting trajectory.

When I think about this man’s career as an actor, his life only as an actor, it’s Johnny Depp. The number of roles, from Willy Wonka to Sweeney Todd, to all the dramatic roles, [I want to do] everything that is in the Janelle Monae version, with these transformative characters that people dress up like for Halloween. I’m thinking about this level. I’m ready to go there. Something mundane, but embedded in the hearts and minds of children.

While Depp’s personal life has been tabloid fodder in recent years, one thing that has never been questioned is his acting abilities. The star of Pirates of the Caribbean could have profited from his appearance and starred in major Hollywood films, but he decided to become a character actor. As Monet noted, he has never played the same role twice (with the exception of franchises such as Pirates and Fantastic Beasts). From Edward Scissorhands to Captain Jack Sparrow and J. M. Barry, Johnny Depp manages to dissolve into these great roles, bringing a piece of himself into them. So if Monet wants to build his career on the model of Depp’s career, they couldn’t have chosen a better option.

The Grammy-nominated singer seems to have followed this path so far. They have appeared in various genres, from adult drama to animated comedies. They played real cultural icons like Mary Jackson and Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Teresa in “Moonlight” and Mandy in “Ugly Dolls.” Time will only tell what other roles Monet will add to his growing acting resume in the future.

Viewers will see Janelle Monae from the other side when she appears as Andy Brand in the sequel to the detective murder “Glass Bow: The Mystery of Knives.” They are part of a stellar ensemble that includes Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson and David Batista. In the sequel, Benoit Blanc, played by Craig, goes into detective mode after a murder occurs during a friendly vacation on a secluded island of a tech billionaire.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be shown in a limited edition on November 23, and the world premiere will take place on December 23 on Netflix. The murder mystery has already received rave reviews even before the audience sees it. In the meantime, don’t forget to check which future films will premiere before the end of 2022.