Why Johnny Depp bothered kissing Keira Knightley

During his time in Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp was very embarrassed to have to kiss Keira Knightley and we let you know why.

Contrary to popular belief, Johnny Depp is far from burnt out in Hollywood. According to some communication experts, the actor still has a bright future ahead of him despite his recent defeat against the daily The Sun, which he attacked for defamation for having portrayed him as a violent man. Anyway, the comedian seems determined to save his career and what a career! From Edward with silver hands to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory without forgetting Alice in Wonderland, he will have offered us an anthology of good films. It is impossible to forget that he was Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga. A role he loved to play but which sometimes gave him some awkward moments like kissing his co-star Keira Knightley.

You might not know it but Johnny Depp was embarrassed about having to kiss Keira Knightley in Pirates of the Caribbean: Secret of the Cursed Vault. “Kissing someone you don’t date romantically is weird. In general, kisses are always very weird, especially because Keira and I have never been in this situation together. if she was three and I was a thousand. We’ve known each other for a few years and suddenly we had to be like ‘Are you ready for this?’ But you do it. It becomes borderline a stunt. But Keira really played the game “he admitted during an interview with New Magazine in 2007. Elsewhere in the news, discover the last victory of Johnny Depp after losing his lawsuit against Amber Heard.



