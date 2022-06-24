Why Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lawyers are meeting in Court Again

After years of headlines, the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard seems to be coming to an end. Depp was the winner in their defamation case, and Heard was found guilty on three counts and sentenced to pay her ex-husband $ 10 million. But it turns out that the lawyers of both actors are meeting again in court, and here’s why.

The defamation case in Virginia lasted several weeks, and cameras in the courtroom recorded every moment and testimony. Both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s representation have become famous in their own right, especially Depp’s lawyer Camilla Vasquez. And it turns out that today they are meeting again in court, specifically to get one last chance to try to settle the libel case. According to the Independent, the teams will either agree or continue to delay the litigation. And for Hurd, it could be a financial disaster.

While the jury in the defamation case delivered its verdict back on June 1, Judge Penny Azkarate did not actually include the verdict in the legal list. Presumably, this will be done today if Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lawyers cannot come to an agreement. We just need to see if Depp and his lawyers are really seeking millions of dollars awarded to the jury.

Given how violent the actions in the case were, this type of agreement may seem unlikely to the public. But Johnny Depp’s lawyers argued that it was not about money, both during the trial and after the verdict was announced. They claimed that the actor was more interested in clearing his name. As for Amber Heard’s representation, her lawyer officially stated that she would not be able to pay Depp millions of dollars. So the stakes are certainly high as the two teams get back together.

A few weeks after the verdict was announced, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lawyers visited the press. And as such, they have come into conflict several times. It will be interesting to see if this helps or hurts the chances of finding a solution. Heard also gave her own TV interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, making headlines again.

As for Johnny Depp, he is the only one who did not give an interview about what happened during his defamation case against Amber Heard. Instead, the 59-year-old actor is touring Europe and planning a reunion tour for his supergroup Hollywood Vampires. Although his legal problems go beyond the libel case, as he is also going to court in an unrelated assault case. Camilla Vasquez is expected to represent him again in this case.

Professionally, it should be interesting to see where the careers of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp will go next. They both had a lull in filming, presumably due to disagreements. Although Amber Heard is expected to appear in Aquaman 2, she has no major film projects yet. As for Depp, his career seems to be on the rise. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.