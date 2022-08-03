Why John Wick 4; 5. Did not shoot in a row

“John Wick” director Chad Stahelski explains why “John Wick 4” and “John Wick 5” were not filmed one after the other. Stahelski was one of the driving forces behind the John Wick series, directing all three of the first films, as well as producing John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Now Staleski is returning to the series again with the film “John Wick: Chapter 4”, directed and produced by him. “John Wick: Chapter 4” will be released in 2023.

When the films “John Wick: Chapter 4” and “John Wick: Chapter 5” were announced, they were originally planned to be shot simultaneously. This strategy has become common for large franchises that shoot two or more films at the same time, and then release them with a difference of one or two years (for example, “The Lord of the Rings”, “Avatar”). Later, however, the creative team behind the John Wick films decided to split the filming of Chapter 4 and Chapter 5. “John Wick: Chapter 4” is in post-production, while production updates on “John Wick: Chapter 5” have not yet been revealed. .

Stahelski spoke about the decision to split the filming of “John Wick: Chapter 4” and “John Wick: Chapter 5” in a recent interview with ComicBook. In short, there were too many projects to deal with at the same time. Stahelski elaborated on this point, explaining that the “creative breath” between the films makes each new John Wick storyline even more “fresh”. Although Stahelski admits that “other franchises” have used this method while shooting at the same time, it doesn’t seem right for his own creative process. Stahelski is trying to “change choreographers and [] change stunt teams in literally every movie,” which further complicates the logistics of filming in a row. Check out Stahelski’s full statement below:

“It seems like in other franchises that have tried it, they just feel like the same thing is done again, right? It’s like there’s no new influence. Sometimes you need that creative breath to come up with fresh shit. Otherwise, I’m worried about making two movies instead of one really good one. I’m just not that smart. I’m not that smart. I’m not good enough as a director to project my vision for years ahead and make two great films. .

So I change choreographers and I change stunt teams in literally every movie, and we always try to be creatively better. And we’ve been trying to outdo ourselves since last time. I think it would be unfair to our fans and unfair to the property in general to just stretch it for the sake of efficiency, financial or creative efficiency. I’d rather do it, take a break, get together, analyze our mistakes and see what worked and what didn’t.”

Stahelski’s comments give an additional insight into the creative process of the director and instill a certain level of confidence in the sequels of “John Wick”. Stahelski is clearly concerned about moving away from recurring franchise films that “just seem to be repeating the same thing.” By shooting “John Wick: Chapter 4” and “John Wick: Chapter 5” separately, the creative team can avoid the potential inertia associated with being in the identical world of one film and make sure that each film acquires unique facets of the universe. When they take a “breather” and “analyze [their] mistakes” to “see what worked and what didn’t,” the creative team can participate in the process of critically thinking about the franchise and the most effective film-making tools for creating a franchise. excellent, foreshadowing the good quality of John Wick: Chapter 5 after filming Chapter 4.

Since “John Wick: Chapter 5” is still in development, the creative team will have ample opportunity to make new decisions and explore existing franchise materials. The John Wick franchise will also have even more work opportunities, as an additional film “Ballerina” starring Ana de Armas will be released next year. With this expanding John Wick universe, the future director (who has not yet been officially announced as Stahelski) and the creative team behind “John Wick: Chapter 5” will have something to face after the creation of “John Wick: Chapter 4”. Let’s hope that updates to the fifth part of the film, including the production schedule or release date, will not appear soon.