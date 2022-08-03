Why Jinx Monsoon Was the Rightful Winner of the RPT All Stars Season 7

The 7th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars recently ended with Jinkx Monsoon being crowned as the “Queen of All Queens”, and although Jinkx faced very tough competition, her second RuPaul’s Drag Race was more than justified. Jinx joined other previous winners Raje, Evie Oddley, Jada Essence Hall, Trinity the Tuck, Monét X Change, Shea Couleé and RPDR UK The Vivienne to compete for the $200,000 grand prize. The season premiered in May, and RPDR All Stars 7 has been a success with fans from the very beginning, mainly due to its exciting new format.

Instead of using the typical RPDR lipstick elimination format to send home a queen every week, the top two All Stars received a “Legendary Legends” star every week. By the end of the competition, the four queens with the most stars met in a lip sync battle to determine the winner. In addition, the queen, who won the Lip-Sync For Your Legacy battle every week, got the right to prevent another competitor from getting a star next week. This may reduce their chances of getting into the top four. In the end, Jinx from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars made it into the top four along with Trinity, Monet and Shea. The other queens separately fought to determine “The Queen who had already done was Cherses.”

While Raja, who won the third season of RPDR, eventually walked away with a second crown and a cool $50,000, it was Jinx who won the ultimate All Stars title in the seventh season. Although some queens, such as Raja and Jada, fans believed that Jinx was the leader in the competition from the very beginning, so her final victory not only pleases fans, but also makes the most logical sense. Here are a few reasons why Jinx was rightfully chosen as the “Queen of All Queens.”

Jinkx has consistently performed well in trials

Although Jinx did not finish the competition with the most stars (runner-up Monet came out on top with five), her fellow queens blocked her twice, while her competitors were blocked only once. Despite this, Jinkx has won most of the major trials with five wins. She also won the most “Lip-Sync For Your Legacy” battles with three wins. Regardless of whether the All Stars queens were tasked with improvising skits, performing rehearsed acting scenes, or giving public speeches, Jinx always found a way to come out on top. In fact, Jinkx has only been shown to really struggle during the infamous sewing show.

Judy Garland from Jinkx made an impression on the history of Snatch games

There are several major challenges that RPDR fans look forward to every season, and perhaps the most anticipated of them is the snatch game. To impersonate famous celebrities, All Stars played two games with different characters. While Jinx’s first choice, Natasha Lyonne, was impressive, it was her impression of Judy Garland that was quickly hailed as the best performance in a Throwback game in her history. Between her timely jokes, supernatural singing and the recognition of her transformation partner Dave from Season 5, it will be almost impossible for any future queen to play Judy Garland better than Jinx.

Jinx has always remained true to herself (and her brand)

A self-proclaimed worldwide theatrical single mother, the chaotic but attractive personality of Jinx has gained millions of fans since her appearance in season 5 of RPDR. -syncs always demonstrates her undeniable charisma, uniqueness, courage and talent. Between making a peanut butter sandwich and jelly for a dance TikTok or telling a story about how she was hit by a car, in a “dragumentary” speech, Jinx never ceases to give things her own individual meaning. That’s why she earned the title of “Queen of All Queens” in the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.