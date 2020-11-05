Why Jimin and Jungkook use their real names

Jimin and Jungkook are the only BTS members who use their real names as stage names, but why? This is what we know.

It’s hard to imagine a time when these guys didn’t act together like BTS. It’s even harder to imagine calling Jimin and Jungkook anything other than their birth name. Why did Jimin and Jungkook decide to keep their real names? This is what we know.

Appearing on albums like Map of the Soul: Persona and Map of the Soul: 7, Jimin and Jungkook, as well as Jin and V, earned their spots as talented vocalists in the K-pop group BTS. However, about seven years ago, these artists were just getting started with the boy band.

In the world of K-pop idols, it’s quite common for fans to use a stage name. Although there are seven members in BTS (RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook), only two of them use their real names as stage names. Those two members are vocalists Jimin and Jungkook.

What would Jimin and Jungkook’s stage names have been?

Although Jimin and Jungkook took their real names as stage names, when they started with BTS, they had some potential options for stage names. For Jimin, that means the idea of ​​calling him “Baby G”.

“I was originally given a stage name. They gave me the name ‘Baby G’, so I said I would use my real name, “Jimin said during an interview, according to a Soompi article. Jimin’s full birth name is Park Jimin.

“I also use my birth name, but I had a stage name. It was Seagull, ”Jungkook said of his potential stage name. Since then, the idol has decided to use his birth name, although his full name is Jeon Jungkook.

“I’m from Busan and Seagull [in Korean] is seagull in English,” he continued, giving more details about the other option for his stage name. Since BTS’s debut, some of the members explained the meaning behind their chosen stage names. That includes J-Hope, who wants to bring hope to fans.

What are the real names of the other BTS members?

As we mentioned in The Truth News, the only other member who uses his real name is Jin. This is a nickname and a shortened version of his full birth name, Kim Seokjin. The other members sometimes use their real names when referring to each other.



