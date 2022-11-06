Why Jason Bateman Wanted Drake to Send Him “Some Clothes” in 2018

Jason Bateman, the star of the Netflix crime thriller “Ozark,” has been a mainstay of Hollywood for many years. Although he started out on television, the actor soon rose to the big screen. Although he was mainly associated with comedy and actually starred in a variety of comedy films, in “The Ozarks” he moved away from his usual roles. Fans saw him play the selfish, calculating Marty Bird, who put his family at risk because of his failed deals.

The show earned him an Emmy Award and established him not only as an actor, but also as a producer and director. Despite such achievements and a giant bank account, the actor still wanted Drake to send him clothes back in 2018.

Jason Bateman asked Drake to send him clothes

Bateman promoted his comedy film Game Night in 2018 after completing the first season of Ozark. The film was about a group of friends whose usual night of board games turned into a real murder mystery. During one of these advertising campaigns, he talked to ET Canada. The host was wearing a hoodie from Drake’s OVO clothing line, of which Jason Bateman was apparently a fan. He then revealed that the rapper was a fan of his show, so he encouraged the Hotline Bling rapper to send him some OVO hoodies.

“You know, Drake says he’s a fan of the Ozarks. Maybe he’ll send me some clothes,” Jason said.

The Netflix original has since ended after four seasons. The shocking ending got fans talking for a few days earlier this year. However, the actor plans to return to the streamer with Black Rabbit soon. Jude Law and Bateman joined the project as executive producers.

The former will produce it through Riff Raff Entertainment, and the latter through Aggregate Films. Zach Bailin and Kate Zusman work as screenwriters and producers. In addition, the actor of “Slow Development” has already signed a contract with a streamer for the production of “The Man from Florida”.

