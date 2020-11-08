Why J-Hope proves to be the ‘king of mirror selfies’

Moments before Big Hit will reveal J-Hope’s latest concept photos from BTS’s new album ‘BE’, Hobi shared some selfies with his fans.

Two beautiful photos were shared by J-Hope, also known as Hobi, he shared two beautiful mirror selfies of himself on Twitter while updating BTS ARMY that he is well dressed and ready for winter.

As Somagnews has released, BTS is currently preparing for the release of the highly anticipated album BE, which will be released on November 20, according to its management, Big Hit Entertainment.

In fact, the company has said that the new album ‘BE’ will contain the most “BTS-esque” music so far with the beginning of the last story and even “in the face of this new normal, our life continues”.

In the last few days, the members shared fascinating individual concept photos of BE with self-healing rooms of course who closed the series was J-Hope

The 26-year-old BTS rapper took to his Fandom on Twitter with two beautiful mirror selfies in which he tweeted “Ready for winter.”

J-Hope’s selfie look

Hobi’s cream-colored jacket is a $ 141.72 worth of zip-up Fila Boa, which he paired with a white graphic tee, white Human Made baseball sweatpants valued at $ 337, and gray and yellow Fila Zagato sneakers for value. $ 88.24, according to BTS member ARMY @bts_stylish.

The cozy look was completed by a silver chain with a padlock pendant, a light brown baseball cap worn backwards, and a gray face mask.

As for the look of the concept photos, their value is: a pair of Balenciaga woven sole flip-flops that cost around $ 225, an oversized DIOR t-shirt with oblique motif worth $ 650 and a J’adior bracelet that costs about $ 420 a set.



