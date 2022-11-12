Why it was “very easy” for Missy Peregrym of the FBI to relate to the situation when Maggie returns to work

Missy Peregrym could relate to Maggie in her first episode back on FBI.

The big episode is called “Ready or Not,” and in it the team investigates not one, but two murders as the first case of Maggie returning from sick leave. Whether the character will really be ready to return after exposure to sarin remains to be seen, but Missy Peregrine disappeared from the FBI for a much more joyful reason: maternity leave and the birth of her second child, daughter Mela.

Despite the very different reasons why Maggie Bell and Missy Peregrine have left the small screen since April, the long gap between her last episode of Season 4 and her first episode of season 5 was something they definitely have in common. In fact, according to the actress, the past tense was something she could easily deal with when returning. When asked what it was like for her to come back and play the storyline of Maggie’s return after so many months, Peregrine shared:

[It was] like! I found it very easy to understand on set. Deep down, I know I can handle this job. I’ve been doing this for a very long time, but I was very nervous that maybe I wouldn’t be able to remember my lines. I didn’t know if I could focus properly. This is all after the birth of the child. You enter into this main fun overprotective mode with your kids. Everything is aimed at preserving the life of the child. Obviously, with Otis, we really had to deal with his transition with adding another child to the family, so it was all-encompassing. It was difficult for me to break up with Otis after that wonderful time spent with him, and also to have Mela at work and not be sure that I could cope with both tasks. I didn’t know if I could actually do my job.

At the moment, it is unknown whether Maggie will also doubt her abilities, but the period of time during which they were both absent influenced the actress in her return. This isn’t the first time Peregrine has returned to the FBI after going on maternity leave, as Maggie was sent off-screen on a covert operation (opening the door for the FBI’s first connection with One Chicago on NBC) to explain her absence at the end of season 2. The actress returned in season 3 after the birth of her son Otis.

So, was she able to overcome her doubts when she returned to the set in Maggie mode? Peregrine continued, shedding light:

I did it, and I was very proud of myself [laughs] and I was so happy that I was okay, but then again, it’s like preparing for everything is so unnerving. The “what if” scenarios play out horribly in your head over and over again. This causes me the biggest anxiety in my life. And again, that’s what you do as a mother. What if? This is the whole point of “what if” so that you can protect your children. But then it’s torture when you apply it to your own life in terms of whether you can pull off what you need to do to take care.

He may not have recovered from the sarin, but Missy Peregrine had to overcome some difficulties in real life to get back to her job. Although the episode hasn’t aired yet, the promo material suggests she’s ready for action… although OA may not be very comfortable with that. Zico Zaki has previously talked about how OA handled the traumatic event with Nina as his partner, as opposed to how he would have done if Maggie had been around; how will his dynamic with a long-time partner change after her return?

Only time and “Ready or not” can answer this particular question, but Missy Peregrine had nothing but good words when asked what it was like for her to get back to work.:

It was surprisingly cool. I was very nervous when I came back… Mela was still quite new. She’s three and a half months old, so I wasn’t sure how she would feed her, produce and get up very early, or I would have to wake her up. I just didn’t know what it would look like, and that’s why it was hard for a control freak like A. But it turned out that it was pretty cool, and it was really nice to see everyone. It’s always a lot of fun to go to work and work with people I’ve been working with for about five years, so I couldn’t have dreamed of a better transition.

It’s safe to say that Maggie isn’t going anywhere when she returns, and the show itself certainly isn’t going anywhere. Back in May, the series “FBI” (together with “FBI: Most Wanted” and “FBI: International”) It was extended for two more seasons, so fans can expect more action in at least season 6.

In the meantime, fans are eagerly waiting for the FBI (opens in new tab) to return Maddie with the next new series on Tuesday, November 15, at 20:00. ET on CBS. If you want to refresh your memory of the sarin incident, you can do so by streaming the show on a Paramount+ subscription. You can also start planning the new year in advance by reading our schedule of TV premieres for 2023.