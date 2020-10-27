Why isn’t J-Hope as popular as the rest of his classmates?

J-Hope is one of the most talented members of BTS, but why isn’t he as popular as his peers?

It’s hard to surf the internet without bumping into BTS. The K-pop group went from being nobody a few years ago to possibly the most popular boy band in the world. Given how famous BTS is, it’s not surprising that all of their members are quite popular individually.

All the boys in the group seem to attract a similar amount of attention. However, Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope, has established himself as the least popular member of BTS, so many people might wonder: Why is Hobi not so popular?

BTS and its members often rank at the top of the charts

BTS is consistently at the top of both the K-pop industry and the international music scene. For example, each month, the Korean Business Research Institute publishes a ranking of K-pop groups based on the amount of buzz they’ve been generating.

In December 2019, BTS was No. 1, which is not surprising because they have been the main group for the past 19 months. Meanwhile, Market Watch also reported earlier this year that BTS is not only popular with K-pop groups.

They have even sold more albums in the United States than mainstream American artists, including Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, and Billie Eilish. When BTS performed at Rose Bowl Stadium, they also sold 100,000 more tickets than Taylor Swift.

J-Hope, the least popular member of BTS

On both Tumblr and the Gallup findings, rapper J-Hope ranked last among BTS members. On the Tumblr list, it was just seventh after everyone else. However, on the Gallup list, he didn’t make the top 20 while everyone else on BTS did.

There really isn’t a specific reason why J-Hope is in last place, based on these polls. Some fans have speculated that it could be because J-Hope’s rap is more laid back and doesn’t stand out as much compared to the others in the group.

In any case, it is important to note that J-Hope continues to be wildly popular everywhere. She has released several solo tracks that have sold tens of thousands of copies worldwide and have been well received by fans.

His latest release, the song “Chicken Noodle Soup” featuring Becky G, peaked at # 1 on the US World Chart and has over 124 million views on YouTube. Many BTS fans also like J-Hope because of his sweet and charming personality.



