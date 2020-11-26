Why is Xiaomi called ‘Xiaomi’? CEO says his origin

How much can a “technological name” influence the growth of a company in the sector? Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO, is categorical: nothing! According to him, if the organization does not have quality products or take into account the user experience, it is bound to fail.

In any case, the executive did not remain silent at a time when they mocked the company for which he works and decided to provide a detailed explanation of the concept of what would become the 5th best-selling cell phone brand in Brazil. Gizchina released the story, which you can also check here.

“In the beginning, when we were structuring Xiaomi, the team of founders debated what the company should be called. Names like ‘Red Star’, ‘Red Pepper’ and ‘Black Rice’ were considered. However, for various reasons, none of them were adopted. During the discussions, I suddenly thought of my favorite phrase: ‘Buddha sees a grain of rice as carefully as he looks at Mount Meru’ “, says the executive – without specifying whether, at the moment, he thought of the golden mountain that is center of the universe and is the axis of the world in Hinduism or, simply, in the stratovolcano of Tanzania, with 4,565 meters of altitude.

Where success comes from

With that in mind, someone suggested that the company be called Mi (rice, in Chinese), which was contested by Liu Qin: “The internet is inherently evasive. We don’t take the big one, but the small one. Let’s call it the Xiaomi. The name immediately won everyone’s approval. So we started using it. ”

“What is Xiaomi? It is the question I have been asked the most in the last 10 years”, jokes the CEO – adding that, although the name is simple, the company’s rewards are obtained through hard work. That’s where success comes from, concludes Liu Qin.



