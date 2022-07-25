Why is Thunderbolts completing the fifth phase of the MCU (does it correspond to the Multiverse saga?)

The Marvel movie “Thunderbolts” will complete the fifth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, positioning it as an important event for the Multiverse saga. The veil of mystery surrounding what’s next for the MCU has finally lifted at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego. It was during the Marvel Studios panel that Kevin Feige revealed when Phase 4 ends, announced the entire MCU Phase 5 plan, and presented several projects. for Phase 6. The long-discussed MCU Thunderbolts movie was among the announcements for the Multiverse Saga tablet.

The seeds for the MCU movie “Thunderbolts” have been planted for a long time, but Phase 4 made it very clear that the team was part of the plans for the future. Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine assembled a group of villains/antiheroes in several projects, starting with the US Agent in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and ending with Elena Belova in The Black Widow. Confirmation that Thunderbolts will be released in 2024 officially made the project part of the future of the MCU, but it was here that Kevin Feige confirmed that this is the last Phase 5 project as a whole.

“Thunderbolts,” completing Phase 5, is a huge deal for the movie, the MCU, and the overall Multiverse Saga storyline. However, the decision to have Marvel’s villainous team gain such a significant place in the Multiverse saga may confuse some. Marvel no longer uses the Avengers films to complete phases, as “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” completes phase four, and the collaboration franchise completes the sagas. It’s unlikely that the Thunderbolts have a multiverse plot or have any serious connections to Marvel’s Secret Wars plans. However, the reason why the Thunderbolts are finishing the 5th phase is most likely twofold. Marvel is getting a collaborative movie to complete the phase, and the Thunderbolts can be featured extensively in the conclusion of the MCU Phase 6 Saga Multiverse Saga.

How will Thunderbolts prepare Phase 6?

The MCU movie “Thunderbolts” may not shout about the multiverse, but the introduction of the team before the multiverse war of Kang in Phase 6 is not accidental. Plans for “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” signal that “Thunderbolts” can play an important role in the future. In the original version of the Secret Wars comics, the Avengers fought a team of iconic Marvel villains in the World of Battles. Marvel Studios could potentially replace a group of villains with Thunderbolts.

Even if the Thunderbolts are villains for the Avengers at some point in the Multiverse saga, it’s hard to imagine them not becoming allies in the multiverse war against Kang. The threat of Kang the Conqueror and the potential destruction of several universes means that this will be a full-fledged scenario for the MCU. This will be especially true if the invasions and Kang threaten to destroy Earth-616. The “Thunderbolts” completing Phase 5 make all the more sense, since the introduction of the team will be associated with Marvel’s larger plans to collect more super teams. This could mean that the Thunderbolts, the new Avengers team, the Fantastic Four, the Young Avengers and many others will work together to stop Kang in Phase 6.