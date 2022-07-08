Why is the MCU completely rethinking Namor

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to introduce Namor the Submariner to the MCU, and Marvel Studios plans to reinvent the comic book character in several ways. This character has been absent from the MCU for a while, and now Ryan Coogler’s sequel “Black Panther” is expected to attract him to himself. Since the plot of the film revolves around the country of Wakanda itself, the introduction of Namor and Atlantis makes sense, given the fictional nature of the two nations.

There have been rumors for some time about Namor’s inclusion in Black Panther 2, and some recent leaks regarding the film have almost confirmed these claims. When it became known that Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta would play the role of the villain in Black Panther 2, it was assumed that this role would be none other than Namor. Now “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” merchandise reveals Namor’s first look in the sequel, showing that the Underwater Sailor is drawn in Huerta’s likeness, proving that many rumors and reports are true.

These leaks mostly revealed the costumes of Namor and another Atlantean named Attuma. It was shown that the latter looks like the Atlanteans from the comics, with blue skin and decorated with naval weapons and armor. Namor looks similar, only with human skin, given the semi-human origin of the character, which seems to adapt the MCU. However, the main thing that the Black Panther 2 merchandising leaks revealed was the major cultural changes that were reportedly attributed to Namor and Atlantis in the MCU from the comics. It has been reported that Namor and Atlantis will be changed from the comics to reflect the ancient culture of Central America, based mainly on the Maya and ancient Aztecs, and the disclosure of Namor’s costume especially proves that this change is true.

Why is Namor in the MCU so different

Although the reasons for Namor’s changes in the MCU are speculative at the moment, until confirmation is received from the director of “Black Panther 2” Ryan Coogler or Kevin Feige from Marvel Studios, many of these reasons deserve to be studied and make sense in the context of the MCU and the Marvel cinematic universe. the wider world of superhero filmmaking. The main reason why Marvel Studios decided to use the verses of Atlantis in Mayan mythology may be to avoid direct comparisons with Aquaman. Although the DCEU is not quite on the same level as the MCU in terms of its popularity, “Aquaman” has been a big box office success and is currently the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Then it’s wise that Marvel Studios would want to try to distinguish their own version of Atlantis from the one in Aquaman. If you take an underwater nation and create it based on the culture of Central America, the ancient Greek setting that Atlantis uses in comics and Aquaman will disappear, which means that the version of Atlantis in the MCU is more unique and separate from other iterations of the country. .

Another reason for the change of Namor in “Black Panther 2” may simply be the desire of Marvel Studios to pay more attention to representation. Due to the fact that Atlantis is located in Central America, and an actor like Tenoch Huerta plays Namor, the MCU allows you to represent a minority group more. Considering that the first film was heavily focused on the African nation Wakanda, and the Killmonger– Black Panther arc has been directly linked to the oppression of blacks for many years, it would be wise for Ryan Coogler to continue studying these hard-hitting, necessary themes of the race in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through Namor and Atlantis, as well as Wakanda.

Namor from the MCU in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — what We Know

At the moment, little is known about Namor’s participation in Black Panther 2, given that the leaks of information about merchandising are closest to the “official” confirmations received. Nevertheless, from early reports and rumors, it is possible to gather some information about the first appearance of the Sub-Mariner in the MCU. Some early reports of Namor’s cultural changes were met with hesitation due to the lack of an authoritative source.

However, with recent merchandising revealing almost everything that has been confirmed in these reports, it’s worth looking back at them to outline his MCU history and find out if Namor will be a hero or a villain. It was reported that Namor’s story would center around his desire to hide Atlantis from humans and that he was seeking Wakanda’s help in this. This would make sense for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, since Wakanda used to be hidden from the rest of the world before Black Panther. Then it would be logical for Namor to seek help from the people of Wakanda to do the same for his nation.