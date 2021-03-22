Why is the Justice League 10 minutes less in Europe?

Surprisingly, the Zack Snyder’s Justice League datasheet shows a different duration by region; we tell you the reason.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the remake of the film released in theaters with a final cut by Joss Whedon (Avengers), now in charge of its original director Zack Snyder, is now available on HBO’s streaming platforms, now be it HBO Max in the United States or HBO Spain in our country. But there is a small difference between the two versions, as can be seen in the technical sheet of the film depending on the platform. So much so, that while on HBO Max the original duration of the film of 4 hours and 2 minutes is shown, on HBO Spain it is reported that it will last for 3 hours and 52 minutes. Why is this happening?

Dance of frames per second by region

Thus, there is a difference of no more and no less than 10 minutes between both streaming platforms for the same movie, in this case, the celebrated Zack Snyder’s Justice League. And beyond other issues about the format of it (with a premiere with an aspect ratio of 1.33: 1 instead of the standard widescreen format today, something that has not been received positively by a part of the audience and that it responds only to artistic decisions of Snyder himself), it seems that the film has a different duration in the United States compared to Europe, for the same metaje.

And the difference lies in the frames per second applied on each platform; so much so, that while HBO Max respects the original framerate of 24 FPS, in HBO Spain and other European countries such as the United Kingdom a slightly higher framerate of 25 FPS is applied, or what is the same, with a speed of 4% higher. This minimal difference causes the movie to play back 1.04x faster than the original, which translates into 10 minutes less footage for a 4-hour movie.