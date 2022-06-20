Why is the Crisis Core Reunion Happening Before FF7 Rebirth

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is coming out on all consoles this winter and comes out about a year before the announced Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth – and there’s a good reason for that. The team behind the legacy of Final Fantasy 7 is known for weaving together a big, long story that has been going on for almost 25 years, and Crisis Core Reunion is no exception. Being a prequel to Square Enix’s best—selling Final Fantasy game and being limited to a console that requires players to find a physical copy for the game is a high barrier to entry. Given the success of Final Fantasy 7: Remake, it’s no wonder why the company wants to put this game back in the hands of a new generation of players.

[Warning: The following article contains spoilers of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7.]

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 was released on PSP in the West in 2008 as part of the “Final Fantasy 7 Compilation”, a multimedia expansion of the gaming universe. Crisis Core details the past of former SOLDIER member Zack Fair, the second owner of the iconic Buster Sword. Despite the contrivance in some areas, the importance of Crisis Core tied together the issues, remaining vague throughout the events of the first game. For example, Cloud Strife, the main character of the original Final Fantasy 7, shared his memories with Zack for various reasons. Being a prequel, Crisis Core can clarify the memories of a troubled false SOLDIER and show who Zack was on the larger scale of the Final Fantasy 7 universe. Most importantly, Zack’s fate at the end of the original Crisis Core is completely different from what happens at the end of the recent remake.

Zack dies defending Cloud in a battle at the end of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy. In a seemingly endless battle, players are tasked with surviving as long as possible and destroying every Shinra enemy to save Cloud’s life. Zack succeeds, but he dies of his wounds and dies. However, fans know that this memorable scene from Crisis Core is now played out differently. After Cloud and company destroyed the Whispers, which fans also call “plot ghosts”, the future events of Final Fantasy 7 are no longer predetermined. However, it seems that past events have also been adjusted, as the origin story of Zack Fair FF7 no longer ends with death during the final battle of Crisis Core. Instead, he survives by carrying the weakened Cloud through the barren wastelands back to the Midgar Gate. It is thanks to Zack’s survival in the remake of Crisis Core that the subtitle “Reunion” was probably added, and why “Reunion” will appear earlier than Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.

FF7 — What does Zack’s Fate mean for Crisis Core and Rebirth

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is likely to be a much more important part of the more unusual Final Fantasy story in the future, as Zack seems to have managed to escape his fate. While the main story may be mostly intact, Crisis Core Reunion may change the end of the game to explain the ending of Final Fantasy 7: Remake. The characters of this game can also play a more significant role, for example, Zack’s former mentor, Angil. The angel is constantly depicted with a white wing, and individual white feathers usually appear whenever he somehow influences the story. In the new trailer for Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, it is shown that the white wing appears twice, which perhaps hints at the return of the Angel. Of course, in the case of Anguilla, this most likely means the return of a more significant antagonist who initiated the events of Crisis Core — Genesis.

Of course, all of this is currently speculation, but the team behind the grand scale of Final Fantasy 7 rarely does anything aimlessly. Those who have passed Final Fantasy 7 are well aware that the Remake subtitle was incorrect, since FF7: Remake is actually a continuation of the original game. While it’s more likely that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion will likely be a remaster of most of the game, players would be wise to assume that the purpose of this release is intentional and important prior to the Rebirth release.