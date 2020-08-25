Why is Suga called BTS’s grandfather?

Suga has earned the nickname “BTS’s grandfather” but .. Why is that? Is he the oldest of the group? Find out.

On stage, Suga is a great rapper, but off stage, he loves to sleep like everyone else. With more than 7 years as a member of this K-pop group, it is no surprise to BTS fans that Suga has earned the nickname “old man.” These are some of the times Suga lived up to his “grandfather” reputation.

Suga earned the title of “BTS’s grandfather”

Some fans may know him as Yoonie, Agust D, Lil meow, Lil Meow Meow, and Suga. Since his debut with the award-winning boy band BTS, this K-pop idol and rapper has earned himself several nicknames. One of which came from his love of sleeping, as fans affectionately nicknamed Min Yoongi as BTS’s “grandfather.”

“He is a sleepy boy. Also, his mood varies frequently. He can easily get grumpy and curse you if you wake him up. But behind his grumpy and wild facade, he is truly a cute and funny man. The other reason is because he is very wise. Plus, older men and women can be cute, that’s why they get away with grumpy and wild attitudes, ”ARMY noted.

There have been a few moments when Suga shared his love of sleep, in addition to his love of music.

Suga really lives up to his nickname. When BTS is not writing, recording, rehearsing, or performing their music, the members often share what they are doing on social media. When the K-pop group postponed their tour as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Suga shared his good wishes with fans on social media and shared that he is staying healthy and sleeping well.

For an interview, some fans noticed that Suga was falling asleep. During an interview, the BTS group was asked what three words best describe them. For Suga, the three words he chose were eat, sleep, and work. We totally feel that.

Is Suga the oldest member of BTS?

However, surprisingly, Suga is not the oldest member of this k-pop group. Jin is the oldest boy in BTS, although he often shows his youthful side by making fun of the other members and making jokes. Suga is one of the rappers in this group, along with J-Hope and RM.

Some fans are proud of his bias and strong personality. On the other hand, some fans don’t like the nicknames given to BTS idols, particularly calling Jin the “mom” of the group. That could be because these artists are much more than just a defining personality trait.

In Suga’s case, he’s wild and sleepy, but he’s also incredibly passionate and talented. That shows in his music as a solo artist and in his work with BTS. The artist long ago released a mixtape like his alter-ego, Agust D, which is available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.



