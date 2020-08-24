Why is Suga also called Agust D and what does it mean?

Suga, the idol of BTS, is also known as Agust D, but what does this name mean and why does he use it?

Suga’s real name is Min Yoon-gi, which means that he actually has two stage names. It’s rare for artists to have two stage names, so some fans might wonder why Suga works as a solo artist under the name “Agust D” and what the difference could be between her two characters.

Where does the name “Suga” come from?

As mentioned above, Suga’s real name is Min Yoon-gi. When she debuted with BTS in 2013, she decided to call herself “Suga.”

According to Koreaboo, Big Hit Entertainment CEO Bang Si-hyuk was the one who came up with “Suga” and reportedly Suga himself liked it because it contradicted his cold appearance. Furthermore, the name could also mean “escort,” a position that Min Yoon-gi used to occupy when playing basketball.

Why is Suga also called “Agust D”?

Most K-pop idols who have a stage name continue to use it when releasing music as soloists. However, Suga is different, as all of his solo albums have been released under the name “Agust D.”

In a recent interview with Time magazine, Suga revealed that he made this decision because Agust D is a different alter ego than Suga. He explained that Agust D represents a “raw side” that he has not been able to show as Suga.

Speaking with Grazia Korea in 2016, Suga shared that he often wrote his name as “DT Suga” in his lyrics, and “Agust D” is simply “DT Suga” spelled backwards. “DT” is an abbreviation for “Daegu Town”, Suga’s birthplace.

What other members of BTS have stage names?

Aside from Suga, three other BTS members have stage names: RM, J-Hope, and V.

RM used to be known as “Rap Monster”, which comes from a song he wrote many years ago. However, in 2017, he decided to shorten it to “RM”. He also shared with Entertainment Tonight that the new name “could symbolize many things,” including the phrase “Real Me.”

Meanwhile, J-Hope’s stage name is a combination of her last name, Jung, and her desire to bring hope to BTS and their fans. In BTS’s documentary series Bring the Soul, J-Hope also revealed that the name has a reference to Pandora’s Box in Greek mythology, which says that humans still have hope even after going through difficult times. J-Hope’s name definitely fits her character a lot, as she is known for her positive attitude and happy personality.

V’s stage name is a bit simpler than his peers. In an interview with Curvism magazine in 2013, translated by a fan account on Tumblr, V said: “My stage name was chosen in the end. Six, Lex, V. Those three names were suggested, but the idols thought V was a better fit for me, so I chose V to represent the victory. “



