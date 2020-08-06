Why is Spider-Man Exclusive on PS4 and PS5?

Crystal Dynamics explains this decision, which has caused a storm of criticism among the gaming community. That Spider-Man is exclusive to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Marvel’s Avengers has not sat well with the gaming community.

This has been found after users from other platforms promoted a boycott against the title developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix. Scot Amos, the head of the study, wanted to explain the reasons for this decision, something that is linked in part to the license situation. As is well known, Sony retains the movie rights to the character, not to mention that they have produced Marvel’s Spider-Man exclusively for their system.

When it comes to Spider-Man, it all leads to “the relationship between PlayStation and Marvel.” The Japanese company owns the film rights, so you can get that ace out of your sleeve. “PlayStation is entitled to it, because as you know, Sony owns [the movie license].” And there are Marvel and Sony, who propose the studio to do something exclusive on the platform. “As creators we have the opportunity to create something unique, fun and incredible.”

Crystal Dynamics head Scot Amos has commented on the controversy surrounding Spider-Man being exclusive to PlayStation versions of Marvel's Avengers Amos also says that the Spider-Man exclusivity has no effect on cross-play/cross-progression plans https://t.co/uc7ctBFspt pic.twitter.com/0Igo1VnRPR — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 5, 2020

The only exclusive character

According to Amos, they are delighted to bring the character to PlayStation, something that will not compromise some of the commitments established by the developer. We refer, of course, to the cross game and the progression system. Regardless, the wall-crawler will be the only exclusive character on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but not the only advantage for users of Sony consoles.

Through the official PlayStation blog, the Japanese company announced a series of exclusive content, such as access to cosmetic items, rewards and special events.

Marvel’s Avengers will go on sale on September 4 on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. When the new consoles are released it will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X.



