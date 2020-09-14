Why is RIPJKRowling trending?

The writer of Harry Potter did not pass away, but it was revealed what her new work is about, displeasing her followers

London.- The Harry Potter writer is a trend on social networks with the hashtag #RIPJKRowling, but she did not die, but her followers reacted about her new book.

JK Rowling premiered her new literary project “Troubled Blood”, but many accuse her, again, of transphobic because of part of the plot, where a private detective follows a murderer who dresses as a woman to commit his crimes.

This caused social network users to declare “mourning” for the career of the writer, as they considered that it was the limit to tolerate her vision of transgender people.

JK Rowling’s latest crime book, #TroubledBlood, fifth in the saga about investigator Cormoran Strike, is about a serial killer whose modus operandi is to dress up as a woman to kill her victims …

The first reviews of the book, according to the medium “The Telegraph” indicate that Rowling’s main message is: “Never trust a man in a dress”, in reference to her previous statements about transgender people.

Since December 2019, Rowling has been noted on the issue for expressing that transgender women cannot change their biological sex.

“Dress whatever you want, call each other whatever you want, sleep with any consensual adult who wants you, live the best you can in peace and security. But force a woman to quit her job for saying that sex is real? #YoEstoyConMaya” read in the tweet posted by the British author.

After the publication, her followers criticized the writer, calling her a Terf, that is, a radical exclusionary trans feminist.

Even the British actress Emma Watson posted several messages on her Twitter profile in which she supports transgender people, following the statements of her colleagues in “Harry Potter” Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne after the comments of the writer JK Rowling.

“Transgender people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they are not who they say they are,” wrote the actress.

Daniel Radcliffe, for his part, said that he hopes that the words, considered by some transphobic, do not “contaminate” the saga in the eyes of his followers.



