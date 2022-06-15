Why is Rina Sawayama not “involved in the narrative” that she competes with other artists

Rina Sawayama has collaborated with artists such as Elton John, Lady Gaga, Charli XCX and even RM from BTS. Even if some listeners compare her to other artists, Sawayama confirms that she does not want to participate in the narrative that she is “competing” with other artists.

Rina Sawayama is the author of “XS”, “Cherry” and “Lucid”.

Rina Sawayama performs on the Future Sounds Stage at the War Memorial Park | Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Sawayama and her pixels conquer pop music. In 2017, the songwriter released “Cyber Stockholm Syndrome”, “Tunnel Vision” and “Alterlife”. Her popularity grew with the release of SAWAYAMA, a full-length album with official video clips and a postponed world tour.

Since debuting on the music scene, Sawayama has collaborated with Elton John, hosted her own Tiny Desk concert with NPR, and earned millions of listenings on Spotify. (“XS” from her debut album has more than 40 million streams on Spotify, and the YouTube video has more than 9 million views.) Sawayama also comments on her experience of participating in the LGBTQ+ community and her experience as a female musician.

Rina Sawayama said it was “stupid” to believe that she was competing with other artists.

As a well-known member of the music community, Sawayama commented on her experience as a full-time artist. This includes the competition she experienced as a “freelancer”.

“As a freelancer, it’s scary to think about putting my mental health first, because I’m a freelancer too,” Sawayama told Rolling Stone. “Personally, I don’t like to think that there is competition in the music industry right now with girls in my field.”

“It’s easy to believe this narrative so much that if you don’t, someone else will,” she added. “But I try not to do it anymore… it’s stupid. We all have to support each other because there is room for everyone, especially because of streaming.”

Throughout her career, Sawayama has collaborated with several well-known artists. She appeared on “Beg For You” for Charli XCX’s 2022 album Crash. She was also a featured artist on Lady Gaga’s Dawn of Chromatica, lending her voice to the remix of “Free Woman”.

Rina Sawayama recently released her song “This Hell” from “Hold the Girl”.

Hot on the heels of Sawayama, this artist has announced her upcoming second album Hold the Girl, which is expected to premiere in September 2022. Sawayama has already offered to look into her topic with “This Hell”.

This single featured cowboy themes, only accentuated by her western dance moves in “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon”.

“I was just fascinated by the sense of escapism that country music has. It’s very homey, but for a Brit it sounds like the big Wild West,” Sawayama said in the same interview. “It’s completely random for a Japanese-British artist to make country music, but I’ve never cared about such things. I just want to have fun.”

“This Hell” is now available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.