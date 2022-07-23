Why is Reginald Really Calling the Hotel Guards at Umbrella Academy S3

Warning! SPOILERS for the third season of Umbrella Academy.

In the third season of Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, the team faced its strongest enemy in the face of the guardians of the Oblivion Hotel, but it is initially unclear why Reginald Hargreaves (Colm Fior) calls for killing machines controlled by cockroaches. In the superhero series, there are many unresolved questions that need to be answered in season 4, as Reginald’s master plan will finally come to fruition in the season 3 finale. While Reginald may be the official big villain in season 4, Allison Emmy Raver-Lampman may also be the villain of Umbrella Academy if the rest of the Hargreaves threaten her idyllic existence in the new universe.

As Kugelblitz threatens to devour all reality, the Hargreaves are forced to flee to the Oblivion Hotel, which is located in another dimension and contains an instrumental machine for dumping the universe. Diego (David Castaneda) and Lila (Rita Arya) previously met the guardians of the Oblivion Hotel in the aisle in the White Buffalo room when they go in search of Stan (Javon Walton). Diego rings the bell in desperation, calling the hotel guards and depriving himself of two fingers. Then Reginald Hargreaves rings the bell in the last episode of the third season of Umbrella Academy.

The patriarch of Hargreaves summons the guardians of the hotel at the end of the third season of Umbrella Academy, because their destruction is an integral part of the execution of Reginald’s master plan. The guardians are called to protect the spatial machine, and the remaining guardian attacks the Hargreaves while they figure it out. When the Umbrellas and Sparrows fight the guards, it’s just another tactic to get them under Reginald’s control, since up to this point Reginald could not force them to do his orders, and ringing the bell both forced them to act and hindered them. from being able to play a role in his schemes.

The keepers of the Oblivion Hotel had to be killed to fulfill Reginald’s plan

Reginald needed the guardians of the Oblivion Hotel to be killed at the end of the third season of Umbrella Academy to carry out his plan, because he didn’t want to be defenseless against them if he used Umbrellas and Sparrows to turn on the machine. While the guardians are tasked with preventing access to the universe reset machine, they will be destroyed as soon as Hargreaves stands on the 7-star Oblivion Hotel. However, Reginald also uses the keepers of the Oblivion Hotel to have his children do his bidding, because he knows how the machine works and what happens to those who power it. Not only does Reginald know how the machine works, as he effortlessly reprogrammed the desired future and stopped Allison from himself to power the machine, he also claimed that starting the machine was the only way to stop the last guardian. Thus, in addition to forcing everyone to run to the Oblivion Hotel, he even fabricated a conflict with the guardians so that his children would have no choice but to listen to him and activate the machine.

As Reginald gets closer to his comic book origins, the Umbrellas face a big challenge as they have no forces against Reginald’s newly created empire. A season without an impending apocalypse is certainly a good change of pace for a Netflix series. And hopefully the show’s continued success means good news for season 4, which has yet to be announced, as season 3 of “Umbrella Academy” sets up for an intense follow-up season that may even better the premise of a world reboot machine protected by evil hotel guards.